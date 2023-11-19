A Leadership Shake-up Emerges

Sources close to former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have disclosed that the OpenAI board is currently engaged in discussions with Altman, just one day after his abrupt removal. Insights from multiple channels suggest that Altman, dismissed without prior notice, is contemplating a return to his position but will insist on substantial governance changes.

Altman’s Uncertain Stance and Board’s Ambiguity

Close sources reveal Altman’s “ambivalence” towards re-assuming the role of CEO, casting a spotlight on the internal dynamics within OpenAI. Despite reports of a tentative agreement for Altman and Greg Brockman’s return, the board’s inability to arrive at a decision, evident in missing a crucial 5 PM PT deadline, introduces an additional layer of uncertainty. The failure to meet this deadline poses the risk of a potential mass departure of OpenAI staff should Altman decide to start up his own venture.

OpenAI in Disarray Without Altman’s Guiding Hand

Altman’s swift negotiations with the board hint at OpenAI grappling with the aftermath of his sudden departure. Following Altman’s removal, the subsequent resignation of Brockman, the former board chairman and current president of OpenAI, intensifies speculation about their collaborative plans to establish a new venture. The departure of high-profile researchers at OpenAI—Jakub Pachocki, Aleksander Madry, and Szymon Sidor on the same day further amplifies concerns, with internal sources suggesting that more resignations may be imminent. This tumultuous period for OpenAI coincides with heightened competition as rivals race to keep pace with the rapid advancements of ChatGPT.

Investor Unease and Microsoft’s Firm Position

While Altman engages in discussions with OpenAI, the company’s association with its primary investor, Microsoft, is also on the rocks. Microsoft has publicly declared its commitment to the partnership with OpenAI post-Altman’s dismissal, emphasizing the importance of continuity. However, the absence of prior notification or consultation with investors regarding Altman’s removal raises questions about the organization’s transparency and collaborative decision-making processes.

Board Composition and Mission Misalignment

The current makeup of OpenAI’s board includes influential figures such as chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner. Operating under a unique structure, the board diverges from conventional companies by prioritizing the creation of “broadly beneficial” artificial general intelligence (AGI) over maximizing shareholder value. Nevertheless, this mission-centric approach may be contributing to internal power struggles, with indications of a deeper conflict emerging between the research and product factions of the company. According to multiple sources, this was only further exemplified by Sutskever’s role in Altman’s ousting.

A Defining Moment for OpenAI’s Trajectory

As Altman explores the possibility of returning, OpenAI stands at a critical juncture. The internal power struggle and the lingering uncertainty surrounding key leadership figures raise apprehensions about the company’s capacity to navigate the competitive landscape in the continually evolving field of artificial intelligence. The forthcoming days will undoubtedly shape whether OpenAI can reconcile internal disparities, retain its skilled workforce, and chart a course forward in the dynamic realm of AGI development.