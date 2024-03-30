Hosted by the picturesque campus of BITS Pilani, APOGEE 2024 emerges as a celestial spectacle, calling upon attendees and participants to embark on a cosmic journey like never before. From April 4th to 7th, the 42nd edition of this annual technical extravaganza will transform BITS Pilani into a hub of celestial exploration, aligning with its theme, “Celestial Epiphany,” geared towards space exploration and the cosmos beyond.

APOGEE 2024 isn’t just a fest; it’s an odyssey into the depths of the knowledge, technology and innovation, inviting attendees to revel in a stellar fusion of music, laughter, and intellectual stimulation. APOGEE 2024 offers a constellation of events and competitions designed to ignite curiosity and innovation. Witness futuristic epic battles at Robo-Wars, test your strategic prowess in the different Case Competitions, and push the boundaries of technology at Hackathons. Quizzes, Escape Rooms and Model United Nations (MUNs) will challenge minds and foster discussions on global issues. In addition to prestigious certificates, these contests offer lucrative cash prize pools totaling INR 10 Lakh and exciting internship opportunities.

Amidst the main events, APOGEE ’24 will shine with captivating talks from renowned speakers like Shivshankar Menon, Sanjaya Baru, and Zed Shaw, igniting valuable discussions and empowering our young, vibrant audience with fresh insights and inspiration.

The excitement doesn’t end with just this; Renowned artists Mohit Chauhan and Talwinder are scheduled to mesmerize audiences with celestial melodies, while internet sensation Samay Raina promises laughter that transcends cosmic bounds.

As the countdown to APOGEE 2024 begins, anticipation mounts among space enthusiasts and casual festival-goers alike. This four-day odyssey promises an unforgettable journey, where attendees will explore the mysteries of space and unlock new frontiers of knowledge and discovery!

