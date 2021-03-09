Ezy Mov is a Mumbai-based wheelchair taxi platform that has recently announced to have been in advanced talks with multiple investors to raise fresh capital worth INR 5 crore to expand its services.

Bennet D”Cunha, Co-founder and Director at Ezy Mov says that the company is looking forward to raising new funds worth Rs 5 crore that will be utilised to expand the company’s services to two new cities. He further says that this move will help expand the company’s fleet to enter other domestic cities along with strengthening its Human Resources department and help in technological advancements.

These are very essential advancements that the company must make in order to stay relevant in the busy Indian start-up ecosystem. According to a report by Outlook India, it is mentioned that Chennai and Pune are the two target cities whose market is eyed by Ezy Mov for expansion. The wheelchair taxi platform aims to provide accessible and easy transportation in these cities.

As mentioned in the report, D” Cunha added that with this fresh capital of INR 5 crore that will assist the company’s expansion plans will ultimately lead to support the government of India’s mission of ‘Accessible India- a programme that aims to provide universal accessibility to persons with disabilities’.

Founded back in 2015 by Rajesh Patil, Bennet D”Cunha and Romeo Ravva, Ezy Mov is one of India’s first start-up that targets people with disabilities to address the issue of accessibility and mobility. The start-up currently operates with a fleet of over 35 taxis across Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. According to a report by Outlook India, it is mentioned that since its inception, the start-up has mobilised and transported more than 2,00,000 physically challenged people from point A to point B.

The fleet of cabs operated by the start-up leverages advanced technologies in their cabs that are fitted with the wheelchair restraint system, hydraulic lifts among other technology.

Due to the onset of the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic, the start-up has also signed an agreement with Vaccine on Wheels wherein it will provide its hydraulic fitted fleet of cabs to support the drive. The report by Outlook India also mentions that Ezy Mov is looking to partner with corporate firms and enterprises that may be looking to mass vaccinate their employees and staff. The service will also cater to families to provide the vaccination service at their doorsteps.