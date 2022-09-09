Facebook Button Login Button is Disappearing

Various reports suggest that the Facebook login button is no longer available as an option to login into different websites. Go through the entire news piece to learn more about this article.

The disappearance of the Facebook option

Earlier, whenever people used to buy dell laptops, they could easily login into their Facebook accounts and save themselves from creating a new password. As per recent reports, this won’t be possible now as the Facebook login button does not show up anymore. Even other brands like Nike, Best Buy, etc, have removed the option of login in with Facebook. When Dell’s CEO Felch was asked to comment, this is what she said. “We really just looked at how many people were choosing to use their social media identity to sign in, and that just has shifted over time,” Felch said. “One thing that we see across the industry is more and more security risks or account takeovers, whether that’s Instagram or Facebook or whatever it might be, and I just think we’re observing people making a decision to isolate that social media account versus having other connections to it.”

Facebook’s current status

The fact that these brands have removed the Facebook login option is proof of how unpopular Facebook is becoming day by day. It has lost its influence over people. It was as it is very difficult for the company to adjust to the recent privacy changes made by Apple. It lost a lot of revenue as target advertising became difficult and the economy saw a rise in inflation. The company also changed its name to Meta in the past year to prove that it is moving towards a place where people can express and learn in a fun way. When Facebook was asked to comment about this, it refused.

About Facebook

Facebook is one of the most well-known social media platforms across the world. It is currently being headed by Mark Zuckerberg. It has changed its name to Meta. The main motive of this social media app is to give people the best tools to people to make it big in their respective fields. Through its new and innovative features, its purpose is to help people express themselves in the best way possible. This app came into existence in 2004. This app has received a lot of criticism but it is also one of the first social media apps to receive a lot of love and popularity on a global level.