Facebook Class Action Lawsuit to Proceed as Supreme Court Rejects Appeal

**Introduction**

A class action lawsuit accusing Facebook of permitting advertisers to engage in discriminatory practices has received the green light to proceed. The Supreme Court of Canada recently declined to hear an appeal filed by the social media giant, allowing the case to return to the Quebec Superior Court. The lawsuit, which could potentially involve thousands of Quebec residents, challenges Facebook’s role in enabling advertisers to target users based on demographic factors such as age and gender. In this report, we will delve into the details of the case, its implications, and the potential outcomes for both the plaintiffs and Facebook.

**Background**

The origins of this legal battle trace back to 2019, when concerns over Facebook’s advertising practices came to light. Advertisers on the platform were accused of employing “microtargeting” techniques to direct ads specifically to users based on their age or gender. The lawsuit was initiated shortly after a CBC News investigation exposed nearly 100 employers, including government entities, posting microtargeted job ads on Facebook. This revelation raised questions about potential violations of Canadian human rights law, as employers are generally prohibited from restricting job ads based on characteristics such as age, gender, race, or religion unless it is a legitimate job requirement or part of a specific initiative.

In December 2020, following calls from the Canadian Human Rights Commission and the Ontario Human Rights Commission, Facebook introduced new rules for advertisers in Canada. These rules aimed to prevent discrimination in ads for jobs, housing, and credit services. While these regulations were designed to prevent advertisers from targeting such ads based on demographic criteria, they did not prohibit microtargeting for other types of advertisements.

**The Class Action Suit**

The class action suit was initially filed in the name of Lyse Beaulieu, who, between 2017 and 2019, was actively searching for a job on Facebook and other online platforms while being between the ages of 63 and 65. The suit faced initial rejection by the Quebec Superior Court due to concerns that the class definition was overly broad, potentially encompassing “several thousand if not millions of members.” However, this decision was overturned by the Quebec Court of Appeal.

The Quebec Court of Appeal’s decision opened the door for crucial questions to be addressed, including the emergence of new forms of discrimination in the digital realm, the potential liability of social media platforms for third-party advertisements, and the platform’s ability to control the content of ads displayed on their platform.

With the Supreme Court’s recent refusal to hear Facebook’s appeal, the Quebec Court of Appeal’s ruling now stands. The case will return to the Quebec Superior Court, where a new judge will be assigned to preside over the proceedings. The official notice of the class action is expected to be published in the autumn.

**Implications and Potential Outcomes**

The refusal of the Supreme Court to hear Facebook’s appeal marks a significant development in this ongoing legal battle. As the case proceeds, several potential outcomes and implications come into play:

1. **Financial Consequences:** Facebook faces the possibility of significant financial repercussions, as the class action could lead to damages estimated at $100 million, according to the law firm spearheading the lawsuit.

2. **Legal Precedent:** This case has the potential to set a precedent in Canada regarding the responsibility of social media platforms for the content and targeting practices of advertisers using their services.

3. **Privacy and Discrimination:** The case also shines a light on the broader issues of privacy and discrimination in digital advertising, prompting discussions on the need for regulations and oversight in this arena.

4. **Corporate Response:** Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is likely to face scrutiny and public attention as the case progresses. The company’s response to the lawsuit and its efforts to address the concerns raised may impact its public image.

**Conclusion**

The class action lawsuit against Facebook alleging discriminatory advertising practices has been granted permission to proceed by the Supreme Court of Canada. This decision brings the case back to the Quebec Superior Court and marks a significant step in addressing concerns about microtargeting and discrimination in digital advertising. The outcome of this lawsuit has the potential to reshape the landscape of digital advertising regulations and may have substantial financial consequences for Facebook. As the legal proceedings unfold, the world will be watching closely to see how this case develops and its implications for the tech industry and user privacy.