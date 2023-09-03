The End of an Era: Microsoft Pulls the Plug on WordPad in Windows

Introduction

In a move that signals the end of an era, Microsoft has officially announced its decision to deprecate WordPad, a fundamental text-editing application that has been a staple of Windows operating systems for the past 28 years. While the exact timing of this change remains unspecified, the decision to retire WordPad underscores Microsoft’s shifting focus towards more advanced and feature-rich alternatives, leaving users to transition to the likes of Microsoft Word for richer text documents and Windows Notepad for plain text files. This report delves into the history of WordPad, the rationale behind Microsoft’s decision, and the implications for users and the broader ecosystem.

The Legacy of WordPad

WordPad, introduced in 1995 with the release of Windows 95, has been a quintessential component of Windows for over two decades. It provided users with a simple yet functional word processing and document editing tool, boasting the capability to handle formatted text, images, and links to other files. Over the years, it became a default application installed on Windows systems, serving as a bridge between the simplicity of Notepad and the feature-rich Microsoft Word. However, as technology evolved, so did the expectations of users, leading Microsoft to reconsider the role of WordPad in the modern computing landscape.

The Shift in Focus

Microsoft’s decision to phase out WordPad comes as no surprise, as the company has been gradually signaling its intention to move away from the application since the release of the Windows 10 Insider Build 19551 in February 2020. While WordPad continued to be installed by default on Windows systems, it became an optional feature, allowing users to uninstall it if they chose to do so through the ‘Optional features’ control panel.

One potential factor contributing to the discontinuation of WordPad, although not officially cited by Microsoft, is the security concerns that have arisen. Earlier this year, the Qbot malware operation exploited a DLL hijacking vulnerability in the Windows 10 WordPad app, infecting computers and evading detection. This security breach may have expedited Microsoft’s decision to discontinue WordPad in favor of more secure alternatives.

The Recommended Replacements

Microsoft has recommended two primary alternatives to WordPad users:

1. **Microsoft Word:** For users who require the capabilities of rich text documents in formats like .doc and .rtf, Microsoft Word is positioned as the ideal replacement. With its extensive features for formatting, collaboration, and document management, Microsoft Word offers a robust solution for users seeking a more comprehensive word processing experience.

2. **Windows Notepad:** For those who require only plain text editing without the need for formatting or rich text support, Windows Notepad is suggested. Notepad provides a minimalistic, distraction-free environment for editing .txt files and serves as a lightweight alternative to WordPad for users with basic text editing needs.

The Paint Precedent

Microsoft’s decision to retire WordPad mirrors a previous move concerning the classic Windows Paint application. In 2017, Microsoft announced its plans to deprecate and remove Paint with the release of the Windows 10 Fall Creator’s Update. However, due to a groundswell of support and affection for the application, Microsoft chose not to completely eliminate it. Instead, Paint became available through the Microsoft Store, offering users the option to continue using this beloved tool.

Conclusion

As Microsoft prepares to bid farewell to WordPad, it marks the end of an era for a program that has been a part of Windows history for nearly three decades. The decision to deprecate WordPad reflects the company’s commitment to offering more advanced and secure alternatives to users while streamlining its product portfolio. While some users may lament the departure of WordPad, Microsoft’s recommendations of Microsoft Word and Windows Notepad ensure that users will have suitable options for their word processing and text editing needs. Ultimately, the retirement of WordPad serves as a reminder of the ever-evolving nature of technology and the need to adapt to meet the changing demands of users and the digital landscape.