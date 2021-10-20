Facebook to pay $14 million to settle claims it discriminated against US workers

According to the Justice Department, Facebook will have to pay more than $14 million to settle a case alleging that it denied US workers jobs in 2018 and 2019 because it reserved jobs for foreign workers on temporary visas.
In December 2020, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Facebook for allegedly manipulating the permanent labor certification program to reserve jobs for temporary visa holders and for utilizing recruitment strategies to discourage US employees from applying for particular posts.
Facebook allegedly only accepted applications by mail, refused to consider US workers who applied, did not post job openings on its employment website, and recruited only temporary visa holders. According to the Department of Justice, the posts paid an average of $156,000 a year.
The settlement is historic, according to Kristen Clarke, the head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.