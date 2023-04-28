FaceTime’s Latest Trick: Play Games with Friends and Family on Your iPhone!

Have you ever wished you could play games with your family and friends while on a video call? Well, your wish has been granted! Apple’s FaceTime has introduced a new feature that allows you to play games with up to 32 people during video calls. This latest trick is a game-changer, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Firstly, let’s talk about the types of games you can play. The feature is not just limited to one type of game. In fact, there are various games available to choose from, including trivia games, word games, and even puzzle games. With this feature, you can now challenge your loved ones to a game of “Heads Up!” or “Candy Crush” during your FaceTime call. The possibilities are endless, and it’s guaranteed to add a fun element to your video calls.

To access the games, simply start a FaceTime call with your friends or family and then tap on the star icon at the bottom of the screen. This will take you to the “FaceTime SharePlay” feature, where you can choose the game you want to play. Once you’ve chosen the game, invite your friends to join in, and you’re ready to play. The games are synchronized across all devices, which means that everyone will be playing at the same time.

One of the best things about this feature is that it allows you to connect with your loved ones in a fun and interactive way. Video calls can sometimes feel awkward and uncomfortable, but with the addition of games, it can make the experience more enjoyable. Playing games together can also help to create a sense of togetherness, even when you’re physically apart.

Furthermore, this feature is not just limited to playing games. You can also watch movies and TV shows together with your loved ones during FaceTime calls. This is perfect for movie nights or catching up on your favorite TV series together. The feature is available on iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, which means that you can use it on your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook.

Additionally, this feature is great for long-distance relationships or family members who live far away from each other. It can be difficult to stay connected with loved ones when you’re not able to see them in person. However, with the addition of games and the ability to watch movies and TV shows together, it can make the distance feel a little less daunting.

Overall, the new FaceTime SharePlay feature is a game-changer. It allows you to connect with your loved ones in a fun and interactive way, making the video call experience more enjoyable. With the ability to play games, watch movies, and TV shows together, it’s the perfect addition to any long-distance relationship or family call. So why not give it a try? Challenge your loved ones to a game of “Heads Up!” or catch up on your favorite TV series together. The possibilities are endless, and the fun is guaranteed.

