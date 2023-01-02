Factorio has sold 3.5 million copies

Factorio, the factory-building game developed by Wube Software, has reached an impressive sales milestone with over 3.5 million copies sold since its release on Steam in 2016. The game has consistently sold around 500,000 copies each year and has inspired other games in the genre, such as Satisfactory, Dyson Sphere Program, and Captain of Industry. The game’s gameplay is the definition of “easy to learn, hard to master,” as players begin by building simple conveyor systems that bring resources from one place to another before gradually developing incredibly complex factories that are capable of building more factories. The game’s satisfying progression fueled by automation has captivated a large and dedicated fan base.

In addition to its impressive sales, Factorio has maintained a strong presence in the gaming industry thanks to its “no sales” policy. The developers have stated that this is out of respect for players who have invested in the game and that sales may help numbers in the short term, but can lead to lower numbers for months after a sale as customers turn to third-party resellers. Factorio has stuck to a constant $30 price tag year-round and this dedication to its player base has undoubtedly contributed to the game’s success.

This year, Factorio was also released on Nintendo Switch and has sold over 40,000 copies, with a significant portion of those sales coming from Japan. The game has proven to be popular in the country and controller support is currently being worked on for PC and Steam Deck, while keyboard and mouse support compatibility will come to the Nintendo Switch version in the future.

The game’s active modding community has also had a successful year, with over 638,000 players downloading mods around 41 million times. The community features over 1,200 active modders creating thousands of mods that change the game in various ways. The game has a strong and dedicated player base that has contributed to its continued success and longevity. While details of an upcoming expansion have yet to be revealed, a sneak peek at new item icons was included in the game’s holiday greeting card, hinting at what may be in store for players in the future.

Factorio’s success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team at Wube Software. The game has consistently delivered a high-quality and immersive experience for players and has built a strong and dedicated player base as a result. With its impressive sales and numerous accolades, Factorio is sure to continue its success in the years to come.