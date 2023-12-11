Want to do something fun for free in Dubai? Feeling confused? The word “Dubai” makes you think of skyscrapers, luxury, and the course of time. It is full of unique man-made islands and deserts. The Mideast lifestyle is recognized for its elegance and modernity; “free things” don’t appear to fit in with that image.

Am I correct? You won’t believe how many free things there are to do in Dubai. Plus it has things in it that you just can’t believe! Dubai has a lot of locations, such as museums and art galleries, where you may have fun without having to pay any money. So, start looking for Saudi Airlines Dubai ticket prices and experience this royal city without breaking the bank.

The Dubai Fountain

Visit the seaside walkway of The Dubai Mall to see the moving jets of the Dubai Fountain in motion. In the shadow of the highest building in the world, this is a freemium masterpiece with cutting-edge technology. As the sun sets, the masses will gather at 6 o’clock every half hour to dance to Bollywood hit songs, traditional Arabic music, and more while seeing water shoots up to 140 metres in the air.

Alserkal Avenue

Alserkal Avenue is a veritable treasure trove of artistic talent and one of the city’s most visited art districts. Custot Gallery features contemporary art, while Elmarsa Gallery features North African pieces, and all of the galleries are located in well-designed warehouses, so there’s no cost to see them. This once-quaint neighbourhood has expanded into over 500,000 square feet of urban area, complete with restaurants, shops, and live music venues, as well as a plethora of community activities.

Visit Old Dubai

Visit Dubai’s old town to see world-class art in the context of the city’s rich cultural heritage. Respected art galleries occupy the rooms and courtyards of renovated old buildings in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, which is situated by the lovely Dubai Creek. Stop visit the Coffee Museum, which traces the history of this tasty beverage that dates back centuries, and marvel at the sand-coloured wind towers.

The Viewing Point, Dubai Creek

The Viewing Point in Dubai Creek Harbour is an ideal location for any occasion, whether you’re seeking a romantic moment, an amazing photo for social media, or some peaceful reflection. Free to everyone, this cutting-edge new building juts out 26 metres over the sea and 11.65 metres above it, providing breathtaking views of Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek.

Jameel Arts Centre

One of Dubai’s most vibrant cultural centres, Jameel Arts Centre is located on the banks of the ancient Dubai Creek. It is home to several gallery spaces that include solo and group exhibits, as well as unique collaborations, of modern works from artists all around the globe. View the most recent creations by artists hailing from the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East, as well as specially commissioned pieces from the Art Jameel collection.

Dubai’s beaches

The beautiful beaches of Dubai, with their turquoise seas and golden sand, are bathed in sunlight all year round. Visitors to Dubai can enjoy the city’s many beaches and beach areas, in addition to the private beach clubs offered by most hotels. Popular among tourists is The Beach across from JBR, which has an urban-meets-sea ambience, while Black Palace Beach offers breathtaking views of Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab in the distance.

Dubai Aquarium

The Dubai Mall, one of the city’s most famous landmarks, is an enormous complex including illustrious stores and attractions, such as the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo. See rays, sand tiger sharks, and over a hundred other aquatic species gliding past the main glass wall at one of the world’s biggest indoor aquariums. A ticket will get you access to the 48-metre walkthrough tunnel, where you can have a better look.

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

This Wildlife Sanctuary is only a few meters from the busy capital city of Dubai. This 6.2-square-kilometre nature reserve is called the “Cape of the Creek” and is home to several different types of salt flats, mangrove forests, lagoons, and intertidal wetlands, all of which are important for the survival of many bird species. From the free viewing points, you can see more than 60 bird species and 500 plant and animal species. The flamingos are the main attraction here.