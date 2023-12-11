Unsurprisingly, earlier this week at The Game Awards, Baldur’s Gate 3 took up the Game of the Year title. Although few fans could have foreseen this a year prior, when Baldur’s Gate 3 granted early access and became wildly popular, the role-playing game seemed almost certain to win a major award upon its official release. Despite strong rivalries such as Tears of the Kingdon and Alan Wake 2. A fan posts a screenshot from Spider-Man 2 in a widely shared tweet, arguing that the film ought to have won Game of the Year. Their subsequent sharing of an image of some dice with the caption “Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay” may be less captivating.

Spiderman Fans Upset

Fans of both games have disagreed over this notion, despite the fact that practically all games use dice rolls to decide in-game events. While fans of Spidey claim that the action-packed gameplay of Spider-Man 2 is more engaging than that of the role-playing game, some claim that the gameplay of Battlefield 3 is just more entertaining than that of Spider-Man. One user on TikTok claims that Spider-Man 2 ought to have won because of the comic book series’ prior successes, for whatever reason. That being said, not all Spider-Man 2 gamers feel the same way. Even if it wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, a lot of people have gone on to defend Baldur’s Gate 3. Others draw attention to the fact that each game’s gameplay is so dissimilar that it is impossible to visually compare them.

But this discussion is about more than just Baldur’s Gate. Fans of Pikmin 4 have also joined the arena to boast that their game has won more accolades than Spider-Man, making them a formidable opponent. Which is, to be fair, done with far more humor than the Baldur’s Gate 3 battles. Seeing Pikmin triumph after the series has been put on hold for such a long time is also satisfying. Naturally, a lot of fans defend Spider-Man 2’s virtues without disparaging other titles. In our series examining the candidates for Game of the Year, our Editor-in-Chief, Stacey Henley, defended Spidey.

Baldur’s Gate 3 takes the limelight and awards

The Game Awards 2023 saw Baldur’s Gate 3 take home the Game of the Year trophy. This completes an incredibly successful evening for the role-playing game and its creator, Larian Studios, as they also took home awards for Best RPG, Best Multiplayer, Best Community Support, and Players’ Voice. Neil Newbon, who played Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3, also took up the Best Performance award.

Following victories in six other categories including Ultimate Game of the Year at the UK’s Golden Joystick Awards, Baldur’s Gate 3 was named the winner of The Game Awards. Larian tied for the top position in terms of nominations with Alan Wake 2, with nominations in eight categories, thus it was obvious even heading into The Game Awards that it would be a big night.