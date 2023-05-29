Fanfix: The Gen Z-Focused Only Fans without any nudity

Social media’s growth has fundamentally changed how content producers and influencers interact with their audience, yet making money off of their work has frequently proven difficult. Enter Fanfix, a platform created by Harry Gestetner that gives an original spin on the creator economy. In this article, we examine Fanfix’s history, what makes it distinct from OnlyFans, how its recent sale has affected it, and how it might influence the market.

The Rise of Fanfix:

In 2020, 22-year-old businessman Harry Gestetner co-founded Fanfix as a platform for Gen Z influencers looking to monetise their follower bases. Fanfix prioritises giving producers who want to stay away from explicit content a clean and safe atmosphere, in contrast to its adult-oriented competitor OnlyFans. Fanfix offers a monthly membership model with a minimum need of 10,000 followers across social media platforms, enabling creators to share unique content with their fans.

Fanfix’s Unique Content Guidelines

The content policies of Fanfix set it apart from its rivals. Even though the platform expressly forbids nudity, a deeper inspection shows that it might not be fully “safe for work.” Even if it’s not explicit, some material crosses the line, like close-ups of bikini-clad buttocks and films of authors spitting. Fanfix nevertheless seeks to strike a balance between sites like TikTok and OnlyFans by adhering to social norms.

The Fanfix Difference:

Fanfix stands out from other platforms because it places a strong emphasis on giving creators a different source of money while avoiding the relationship with explicit content. Fanfix hopes to close this gap between influencers and brand partnerships, which could be hesitant to collaborate with producers on adult-oriented platforms due to worries over brand association. While the platform continues to have severe rules on nudity, it does permit content that adheres to cultural norms, much like what is found on TikTok and Instagram.

The $65 Million Acquisition:

Fanfix was bought by SuperOrdinary, a brand accelerator that specialises in influencer connections, in a significant move. The acquisition not only highlights the expanding significance of the creative economy, but it also marks a change in how brands now view and utilise the potential of social media influencers. The cooperation between Fanfix and SuperOrdinary creates possibilities for product collaborations, expanding the platform’s reach and enabling creators to earn more money.

Potential Impact and Future Growth:

With over 10 million subscribers and a projected payout of $50 million to its 3,000 producers by the end of the year, Fanfix has quickly acquired traction in the creator economy. Fanfix offers a sustainable income stream for Gen Z influencers, with producers on the network earning an average of $70,000 per year. Fanfix’s specific emphasis allows for a more curated and brand-friendly environment, even while it may not match the scale of its adult-oriented competitors like OnlyFans with its 180 million registered users.

Harry Gestetner sees Fanfix as a threat to even industry titans like OnlyFans in the burgeoning subscriptions sector. Although this might seem ambitious, the platform’s focus on Gen Z, mobile-first design, and commitment to meeting the requirements of its artists may help it succeed. Platforms like Fanfix and Patreon now have a chance to thrive as a result of the established social media giants like Instagram and TikTok failing to appropriately address revenue and discovery for creators.

Conclusion:

The success of Fanfix serves as a concrete example of the creative economy’s expanding influence. Fanfix is upending the current quo by providing a squeaky-clean, brand-friendly platform for Gen Z influencers to monetize their content. SuperOrdinary’s recent acquisition strengthens its position and creates opportunities for interesting new partnerships. Even if there are obstacles to overcome, Fanfix’s dedication to its target market and creative thinking may help it establish itself as a big participant in the creator economy.

