Farmers Fresh Zone secured Rs 3.5 Cr backed by IAN Fund

Fresh Zone, an Agritech startup Farmers Fresh Zone has now secured INR 3.5 crore backed by IAN Fund; with the help of the new fund, Fresh Zone, overall fundraising has crossed to INR 6.5 crore.

The startup has so far connected more than 1500 farmers to urban consumers via its omnichannel presence.

Padmaja Ruparel, Founding Partner, IAN Fund, said,

“Kerala’s startup ecosystem is truly thriving, thanks to the efforts of Kerala Startup Mission in the state. Farmers FZ is an example of how India agriculture is innovating and enabling farmers to sell pesticide-free products to customers at a fair price.”

Pradeep PS, Founder and CEO of Farmers Fresh Zone, said,

“The Indian fruits and vegetable sector is valued at $100 billion, of which a staggering 96 percent is fragmented and disorganised. In 2014, the organic food market was valued at $0.36 billion and the market has been growing at a CAGR of 25 percent. The pesticide-free, scientifically grown safe-to-eat fruits and vegetable market, is much larger than the organic segment. That’s exactly where Farmers Fresh Zone is playing a role.”