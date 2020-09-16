Biggest Lotteries In The World That You Can Play From India

Lotteries are everyone’s dream getaway from the financial problems of life. Every person at some point in his or her life has dreamt about winning a big lottery, and how they will spend the earnings. Especially when you hear about the huge sums of money being offered by the big lotteries of the USA and Europe. Lotteries in India, without the authorization of the government, was made a punishable offense by the British under an 1860 law, while gambling was altogether banned by an 1867 legislation. However, since independence, several changes have been made in the law and states have been allowed to frame their own set of rules and regulations pertaining to lotteries.

As of 2017, there are 13 states in India that allow for state lotteries to take place. People residing outside these states felt left out of this chance to make a big winning. But with the penetration of the internet, all individuals residing in India now have a chance to buy their favorite international lotteries, without the fear of doing something illegal, as it is legal in India to buy lottery tickets in India from an international website. The best lotto sites like LottoLand in India offer an array of different lotteries for their customers to choose from.

Here is a look at some of the biggest international lotteries that you can buy online, sitting in the comfort of your homes.

Mega Sena

Mega Sena is Brazil’s state lottery which is known to offer huge rolling jackpots. Very popular in its home country, the tickets are quite cheap at 2.50 dollars apiece which can give you a shot at winning almost 47 million dollars during the regular draws and a massive 92 million dollars in the annual super draw.

El Gordo

This is Spain’s most popular lottery with draws held every week. With tickets costing 2.50 dollars, it gives you a one in ten chance to recover your money back, by just getting the SuperBall number right, to be selected from 0 to 9. It offers a minimum guaranteed jackpot of 5 million euros, but the value is often much higher.

Another variant of El Gordo, which is the second oldest lottery in the world, is played every year on 22nd December, offers an incredible prize pool of 2.2 billion euros!!

PowerBall

One of America’s favorite lotteries, Powerball is offered by 45 states in the USA, having been played for 28 years and has three of the top five record payouts ever won in lotteries, each worth more than half a billion dollars. In fact, the biggest jackpot ever won, worth a whopping 1.586 billion dollars was paid out by Powerball, split between 3 winners in 2016.

MegaMillions

Like Powerball, MegaMillions too is offered in 45 states in the USA and offers enormous jackpots. With tickets costing just 2 dollars, the minimum offered jackpot is of 40 million dollars, with the prize increasing when there are no jackpot winners. It holds the record for the biggest payout on a single ticket at a mind-numbing 1.537 billion dollars, won in 2018 by an individual in South Carolina.