FAU-G game to launch soon: Can it compete against PUBG?

After the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, nCore games saw an opportunity and announced the FAU-G game. But even before the game has launched Pubg Mobile’s comeback in India got confirmed. So, the idea of the developers of FAU-G to take PUBG’s place must be replaced with the idea to compete with the same. Now, the most obvious question comes to our mind how well the Indian game FAU-G will stack up against Pubg Mobile.

FAU-G game against PUBG

If I put it bluntly then yes things don’t look good for FAU-G, as it has inferior graphics as we saw in the trailer. Pushing a game to the public by using the anti-Chinese sentiment might work for a while. But at the end of the day, people will choose what they enjoy playing. So, if both of these games launch at the same time, I see the hype for FAU-G game for a few days or at max a week or two.

Even though nCore games say that they have hired over 25 programmers for making the game, the trailer didn’t seem promising. It most certainly didn’t live up to the hype that they created while announcing the game on Pubg’s ban. I can see people playing the game as long PUBG isn’t officially available in India but after that everything goes downhill for the game.

Additionally, PUBG has also announced a Rs 6 crore prize pool on coming back. And the prizes for top teams might range between Rs 40,000 and Rs 200,000. Plus, all the fear of data and privacy concerns would also vanish if the government allows it to come back, giving it another advantage.

What are your thoughts on FAU-G’s game launch, and can it be a worthy competition of PUBG? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Sweden partners with India to explore planet Venus in the ‘Shukrayaan’ mission