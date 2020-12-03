FAU-G sees a record breaking 1 million registrations in a day

With the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, nCORE games saw an opportunity and decided to launch FAU-G. It is a first-person shooter game that has its story based on the true events of the Indian Army. After a lot of delays and waiting the game was finally available for pre-registration on 30th November on the playstore. And within just 24 hours it saw a massive 1.06 million registration which is the highest by any game in that time frame.

More about the FAU-G game

The game was initially supposed to be released in October but got delayed. And even though the pre-registrations are up the date for its arrival hasn’t been announced yet. The trailer of the game has already been out and gives a brief glimpse of the Galwan incident in the India-China border. Do note that the game is not a battle royale game and is actually a story game tributing to Indian soldiers.

As enthusiasts and gamers, we have been comparing FAU-G a lot with PUBG and thinking about their competition. But, the CEO and co-founder of nCORE games commented that FAU-G doesn’t have any intention to compete with Pubg since it came out after the game’s ban. It is not even a similar game. The game is seeing a lot of support because it is made in India. Even though the graphics of the game aren’t anything very special, the intention and premise of the game make it special.

At the same time, PUBG’s ban is going to beneficial for FAU-G. Those who want to play an FPS game will opt for it at least till PUBG comes back. As time passes the no of registrations for the Indian game continues to grow. And we might see make it even newer records very soon.

Do you think FAU-G will be a good game because personally, I didn’t find the trailer very promising? Let us know about your thoughts in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

