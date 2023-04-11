FBI Advises Against Using Public Phone Charging Stations Due to Security Risks

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has recently issued a warning to consumers, urging them to avoid using free public charging stations. According to the FBI, these seemingly convenient charging stations can be compromised by cybercriminals, who have developed techniques to hijack them and infect users’ devices with malicious software, also known as malware. This malware can provide hackers with unauthorized access to personal information stored on phones, tablets, or computers, thereby posing a significant threat to users’ privacy and security.

The FBI’s warning comes as a reminder to be cautious when plugging in devices at public charging stations, which are commonly found in airports, hotels, and other public spaces. While these charging stations may seem convenient, they can potentially harbor hidden risks. Cybercriminals can tamper with the charging stations by installing malware or using other malicious techniques to gain control over the devices that are connected to them.

Once a device is infected with malware, hackers can gain access to sensitive information, such as passwords, credit card details, and other personal data, stored on the device. This can lead to identity theft, financial loss, and other serious consequences for users.

FBI has issued a bulletin on its website

To protect against this threat, the FBI recommends taking precautions when charging devices in public places. They advise users to avoid using public charging stations altogether and instead rely on their own chargers or chargers from trusted sources. If using a public charging station is unavoidable, the FBI advises users to use an AC power outlet rather than a USB port, as AC power outlets are less likely to be compromised.

In addition to avoiding public charging stations, the FBI also recommends keeping devices updated with the latest software patches and using strong, unique passwords for all accounts to minimize the risk of unauthorized access. Regularly monitoring accounts for any suspicious activity and being cautious when clicking on links or downloading attachments in emails or text messages can also help protect against cyber threats.

A tweet from the FBI’s Denver field office said, “Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a bulletin on its website advising against using public chargers to avoid falling victim to a cyber-attack known as “juice jacking.” While the bulletin does not cite any recent instances of consumer harm from juice jacking, the FBI’s Denver field office clarified that the message was intended as an advisory and not prompted by any specific case.

Consumers are suggested to avoid using public charging stations

In addition to the FBI, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has also warned about the risks of juice jacking since 2021. Juice jacking is a type of cyber attack where malware is loaded onto a device through a compromised USB charging port. This can allow hackers to gain unauthorized access to a user’s personal information or inject malicious code into their device.

As such, the FBI and FCC caution users against using public chargers, such as those found in airports, malls, or other public places, to mitigate the risk of falling victim to juice jacking. It is advisable to use chargers from trusted sources or charge devices using a wall outlet instead of USB ports. Additionally, keeping devices updated with the latest software patches and using anti-malware software can further protect against potential cyber threats.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued a warning about the potential security risks associated with compromised USB cables in consumer devices. According to the FCC, these compromised cables can be used by malicious software to hijack devices, allowing attackers to gain access to usernames and passwords. As a result, the FCC advised consumers to avoid using public charging stations that may have compromised USB cables to protect their personal information from being siphoned off by cyber criminals. It’s important for consumers to be cautious and vigilant when using public charging stations and to prioritize their cybersecurity by only using trusted cables and avoiding potential security risks.

Comments

comments