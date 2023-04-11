Cathie Wood agrees on Balaji’s $1M Bitcoin target but differs on the timeframe

Balaji Srinivasan, the ex-CTO of Coinbase and the general partner at venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, recently made a $2 million bet that Bitcoin would reach $1 million in 90 days. Considering his reputation in the crypto and tech industry, a lot of people did take him seriously. Even the CEO of ARK Investment, Cathie Wood, who is also a major Bitcoin bull, agrees on Balaji’s $1M target with a twist. According to her, the timeline proposed by Srinivasan is too short. Instead, she thinks that Bitcoin could reach that price in the next 10 years, which seems more feasible.

Balaji Srinivasan and his prediction

Balaji Srinivasan is an Indian-American entrepreneur, investor, and technologist. He has a background in computer science and holds a Bachelor’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and a Ph.D. from Stanford University.

He is best known for co-founding a number of startups, including Counsyl (a genetic screening company), Earn.com (a cryptocurrency-based micro-task platform), and Teleport (a mobile app that helps people find housing and jobs in new cities). In addition to his work as a startup founder, Srinivasan has also been an active angel investor and advisor, with investments in companies such as Coinbase, BitGo, and Pinterest.

Balaji believes that Bitcoin will be able to hit the $1 million price by mid-June which means it has to grow by 33 times from current price levels. Dustin Moskovitz, the co-founder of Facebook, replied to his tweet saying that if Balaji is willing to increase the wager to $50 million, he will have a bet with him. However, Balaji asked Dustin to buy treasuries worth that amount if he wanted to bet against his prediction.

Some other influencers believe that this is just a marketing attempt by Balaji. He is just trying to promote a pump-and-dump scheme for altcoins which will be taking advantage of the current Bitcoin prediction. Balaji has also been accused of shilling altcoins in the past for his own gains.

Why does Cathie Wood’s timeline make more sense?

Long before Balaji predicted the $1 million price target for Bitcoin, Cathie Wood and even Michael Saylor clearly stated that they believed Bitcoin’s price would touch $1 million and even $5 million in the next 10 years. Balaji believes that the current banking crisis will destabilize the dollar, which will be the trigger point of this meteoric rise.

However, in a recent podcast, Cathie said, “We are very positive about Bitcoin as well. But your forecast was in the context of hyperinflation associated with fiat currencies. Our optimism is more of a function of fears of deflation and counter-party risk. Both of those should accrue to Bitcoin’s benefit.”

If we think about it, USD is still the world’s reserve currency and has a lot of power. When the United States printed trillions of dollars during COVID-19, they were affected, and the inflation rates spiked. However, other economies were affected even more badly due to the US with even higher inflation. This is the reason why countries like Venezuela witnessed hyperinflation when they printed a lot of money, but the US didn’t.

For Bitcoin to rise so dramatically, the only possible way is for the dollar’s value to fall down drastically, which is very unlikely in such a short span of time. And even if it happens and Bitcoin rises in value, the global economy will be in tatters.

What are your thoughts as Cathie Wood agrees on Balaji’s $1M Bitcoin target but differs on the timeline? Let us know in the comments below. And if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

