FBI Alerted Twitter Of Chinese Agent Involvement

According to reports, the Micro-blogging site whistleblower Mudge, who worked in the Security Department of Twitter, has said in his revelations that, the micro-blogging site was warned of the presence of at least one Chinese agent. This was brought to the notice by Republican senator Chuck Grassley, on Friday.

Reportedly, the Senator said that he is aware that, the user data of the Micro-blogging site were compromised and were allowed to be accessed by espionage agencies abroad. The senator cited the Muge revelation regarding India, wherein Mudge alleged that Indian government-appointed agents had access to the database of Twitter. The senator also took into account that, USA FBI was aware of at least one china agent’s involvement in the data security breach.

“We’ve learned that personal data from Twitter users was potentially exposed to foreign intelligence agencies. For example, his disclosures indicate that India was able to place at least two suspected foreign assets within Twitter,” Grassley said at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Espionage Charges.

USA and China have accused each other of espionage recently. China recently held that hackers from the USA were attempting to steal information from a Space Science university. The USA on the other hand has said that 80% of US citizens’ online data has already been acquired by China. Some of the senators have expressed their unhappiness over the USA not doing anything about the hacks.

Mudge who has made a series of different allegations on the micro-blogging site has been the talk of the town. He has said that the micro-blogging security system is not robust to prevent attacks. Mudge speaking about fake accounts has said that the number of fake accounts displayed by the micro-blogging site is not accurate. He also brought out that, the micro-blogging site CEO has been lying. Mudge has also said that few government agents from India allegedly were allowed to have the access to user data.

Musk-Twitter Legal Battle

Micro-blogging site and Elon Musk are engaged in a legal battle over the acquisition of the former. Musk has repeatedly held that the micro-blogging site is not revealing the exact number of fake accounts.

The hearing for the micro-blogging site and Elon Musk has been scheduled for next month. The micro-blogging site has pleaded before the court that, the billionaire should acquire the micro-blogging platform at a price decided earlier.

The Study

Earlier a study conducted on the tweets on Russia Ukraine war found that the majority of accounts tweeting on war are fake. It also said that bot accounts are transparent about tweeting as bots.