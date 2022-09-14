Apple to bring new iPad, Mac and VR headset for their October launch event

The Cupertino giant, Apple has already made its way to the headlines by bridging its new launch event for this year which is the Far Out launch where we got to see Apple launching new Apple iPhones, and also the

Apple Watch series with the refreshed lineup for this year.

However, after refreshing the new iPhones and Watch series it’s time for Apple to start considering bringing the newly refreshed lineup of iPads as well as Macs for 2022.

If we go by Apple’s schedules, for this time we will see again Apple coming up with a new launch event for October this year where we will get to see Apple launching the new iPad 10th generation and also the new Macs for the year. To know more, here is everything we have got for you:

Apple to launch 10th Generation iPads and Macs for 2022

The Cupertino tech titan, Apple was previously seen stating that they will be making a complete shift to bringing the Apple Silicon-powered Macs by the end of this year.

If we go by previous reports, Apple was seen scheduling its launch event specifically for Macs and iPads back in all October for the years 2020 and 2021, and the same is likely to happen this year too, according to AppleInsider.

Talking more about the new iPads, this year’s iPad model by Apple which is the 10th generation iPad will be getting its power from a powerful A14 Bionic processor.

Also, adding more details about this, we will get to see this new Apple adopting an all-new design that resembles the iPad Pro in terms of flatness.

Talking more about the design side, recently there was a leaked render that appeared online that claimed this year’s iPad could be possible featuring a vertical rear camera design that will be quite similar to iPhone X.

Also, there is a new report coming from a publication called Totlo, where it’s been said that the new iPad coming with the support for flat sides might be getting “signal compatibility” alongside with apple Pencil 2 which can actually magnetically snap into one side of the iPad.

Talking more about the Pro variant iPads, we have speculations saying that this new Apple iPad Pro will be housing the new M2 chipset onboard which is an upgrade compared to the M1 chipset from the previous year. We will also get to see the support for wireless charging as well as MagSafe charging too.