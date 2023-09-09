FBI Traces 41 Million Stolen Cryptocurrency Unmasking Lazarus Group Hesit

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) traces the $41 million stolen cryptocurrency from Stake.com to the notorious Lazarus Group. The cybercriminal organization, known for its association with North Korea, has been linked to a series of high-profile cyberattacks and cryptocurrency heists in recent years. The FBI has officially attributed the approximately $41 million cryptocurrency theft from the online crypto casino and sports betting platform Stake.com to North Korea’s Lazarus Group. In support of their findings, the FBI has disclosed a list of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Polygon addresses that received the ill-gotten funds from Stake.com.

On Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) made a revelation, confirming that the cyber actors affiliated with the Lazarus Group are the culprits behind the cryptocurrency theft, totalling around $41 million from Stake.com and that FBI traces 41 million stolen cryptocurrency. The official announcement reads as follows:

“ The FBI is issuing this release to warn the public regarding the theft of approximately $41 million in virtual currency from Stake.com, an online casino and betting platform. The FBI has confirmed that this theft took place on or about September 4, 2023, and attributes it to the Lazarus Group (also known as APT38) which is comprised of DPRK cyber actors. “

Furthermore, the FBI furnished wallet addresses for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Polygon, allegedly linked to the transfers of stolen cryptocurrencies from Stake.com by cyber actors associated with North Korea’s DPRK.

The FBI has identified cryptocurrency addresses that received the stolen funds from Stake.com. (Source: FBI)

Tracing the Flow of Stolen Cryptocurrency: FBI’s Findings

The FBI highlighted that the same cyber actors associated with the DPRK have been responsible for several other prominent international cryptocurrency thefts. In 2023 alone, these actors have orchestrated thefts totalling over $200 million. This sum encompasses various incidents, such as the theft of approximately $60 million in virtual currency from Alphapo and Coinspaid on or around July 22, 2023, as well as approximately $100 million in virtual currency from Atomic Wallet on or about June 2, 2023, as detailed by the Bureau.

Furthermore, the FBI issued guidance stating, “Private sector entities are strongly encouraged to revisit the previously released Cyber Security Advisory on Tradertraitor. They should also scrutinize blockchain data associated with the aforementioned virtual currency addresses and exercise caution in engaging in transactions directly with or connected to those addresses.

This case, where the FBI traces 41 million stolen cryptocurrencies, underscores the necessity for robust cybersecurity measures within the crypto sector, as the ever-growing popularity of digital currencies makes them attractive targets for malicious actors. As the global digital economy continues to expand, it is imperative that stakeholders, including exchanges, users, and law enforcement agencies, remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding against the persistent menace of cybercrime.

The FBI’s recent revelations regarding the Lazarus Group’s involvement in the $41 million cryptocurrency theft from Stake.com shed light on cybercrime’s persistent and evolving nature. This landmark investigation highlights the Bureau’s commitment to tackling high-profile cybercrimes and underscores the importance of international cooperation in effectively addressing such threats. While the Lazarus Group remains at large, the disclosure of their involvement warns other cybercriminal organizations that law enforcement agencies are relentlessly pursuing those responsible for cryptocurrency thefts. Stake.com’s swift response in enhancing security measures indicates the cryptocurrency industry’s dedication to protecting its users and assets.

