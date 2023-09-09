Coinbase pushes for global expansion: A New Frontier in Regulated Cryptocurrency Markets

One of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, Coinbase, pushes for a global expansion plan targeting regulated markets. The company’s recent announcements and strategic initiatives indicate a strong determination to navigate the complex regulatory landscape while bringing cryptocurrencies to a wider audience. The digital asset exchange has unveiled its strategic blueprint for global expansion, with a particular focus on jurisdictions beyond the United States, designating them as “high-priority markets” in the near term. In a recent blog update, the company illuminated various hurdles within the US market, citing regulatory constraints as the catalyst for the departure of both investors and innovators.

Coinbase’s International Expansion Targets Regulatory Clarity

Nana Murugesan and Tom Duff Gordon, who serve as Coinbase’s vice presidents for international business and international policy, have outlined their expansion strategy, highlighting Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, Singapore, and the European Union as their primary targets. They further emphasized that these nations are progressing toward well-defined regulations for digital assets, in stark contrast to the United States, which lags behind in this regard.

“Every part of the world is seeing progress on crypto-forward regulation except for the U.S., which opts for a ‘strategy’ of enforcing existing rules and new regulations through the courts.”

In their expansion strategy, termed “Broaden and Deepen,” Coinbase outlined their next phase, which involves launching products in various international markets. The company’s primary objectives include obtaining licenses, completing registrations, and initiating new operations in the previously mentioned regions. Furthermore, the two executives noted that they are in the advanced stages of choosing a MiCA hub within Europe, leveraging the established regulatory framework on the continent.

Coinbase’s Focus on Expanding into Fresh Markets with a “Broaden and Deepen” Approach

According to the blog post, Coinbase is poised to extend its “Broaden Horizons” product line through collaboration with “innovative regulatory bodies.” These products encompass the International Exchange, which operates under the oversight of the Bermuda Monetary Authority, and Coinbase Wallet, designed to enhance Web3 security and versatility on a global scale.

They additionally unveiled intentions to establish collaborative ventures with banks and payment service providers, aiming to broaden and seamlessly integrate various systems, including their derivatives market, to enhance the ease of transactions. The expansion strategy involves taking comprehensive measures to adhere to the regulations of every nation, including local initiatives for community growth. They emphasized their commitment to revitalizing the global financial system and fostering greater economic freedom and opportunity, underlining their proactive stance even as the United States grapples with regulatory challenges.

Regulation: A Challenge in the United States, an Advantage in the European Union

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have brought forth multiple legal actions against digital asset firms, leading many to perceive U.S. regulators as adopting a “challenging” stance when it comes to digital assets. In the current year, the SEC initiated legal proceedings against Coinbase and Binance, alleging their involvement in offering unregistered securities—an accusation firmly contested by the exchanges.

Amidst this ongoing regulatory tumult, Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, mentioned the possibility of the company relocating outside of the United States, although he later clarified that such a move is not being seriously considered.

In their release, Coinbase also emphasized that 83% of G20 member countries prioritize regulatory transparency. Additionally, there is a renewed effort by EU nations and Hong Kong to issue Virtual Assets Service Provider Licenses (VASP), underscoring Europe’s burgeoning influence in the market. Europe currently accounts for approximately two-thirds of blockchain opportunities and is nearly on par with the United States in terms of the number of developer roles available, standing at 29%.

In a related development, experts have noted that Coinbase’s commitment to Brazil is likely to yield positive results, particularly as the country is set to assume the G20 leadership role in December 2023.

Coinbase pushes for global expansion with a keen eye on regulated markets, which reflects its unwavering commitment to navigating complex regulatory landscapes. While facing challenges, including regulatory uncertainty in the United States, the exchange remains resolute in its mission to provide secure and compliant cryptocurrency services. Europe’s emerging prominence in cryptocurrency and Coinbase’s strategic endeavours signal a promising future for the platform as it continues to champion innovation, transparency, and accessibility in the digital asset realm.

