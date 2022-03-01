FC Barcelona to launch its own cryptocurrency

FC Barcelona President, Laporta indicated that FC Barcelona plans to launch its first NFT soon, although without revealing any details. He also revealed that the club wants to create its own cryptocurrency, and generally regards blockchain as a key tool for the creation of compelling services for the club’s 300 million fans around the world.

“We are innovative in the use and adaptation of technologies and we will continue to be so,” he said. “In recent times there has been a lot of attention to blockchain products and services such as NFTs and metaverse … We should be able to offer digital products to our members, our fans that will align with the value of the club and generate a very interesting emotional experience.”

The club has rejected offers to be associated with crypto enterprises because it wishes to develop its own cryptocurrency and its own metaverse, Joan Laporta said at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week.

Unlike the majority of major soccer clubs, Barcelona is owned and operated by its fans. Governance of the club is built around 160,000 members rather than shareholders.

FC Barcelona has been one of the first movers in the NFT and Laporta further said that the Club is already working on its own Metaverse. Laporta also confirmed that Barcelona wants to create its own cryptocurrency and also launch NFTs.

“There is a new business world, and to compete in it we have to develop a large technology and research department, collaborate with start-up companies, universities, development centres, everything related to the world of innovation,” said the president of FC Barcelona.

He said that the Barcelona players know as well that “we are a modern club that uses social networks.” He further said that the club is already putting clauses in players’ contracts “to control this new world of NFT’s, the metaverse… We are already in it,”

“We are innovative in the use and adaptation of technologies and we will continue to be so,” he said. “In recent times there has been a lot of attention to blockchain products and services such as NFTs and metaverse … We should be able to offer digital products to our members, our fans that will align with the value of the club and generate a very interesting emotional experience.”

FC Barcelona, an institution with over 120 years of history and is owned by its members, is also in the process of rebuilding its Camp Nou stadium by embracing technology, improving sustainability and prioritising inclusivity. It has already established Barca Studios for the production of its own content and the Barca Innovation Hub for new technologies.