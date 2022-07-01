FCC closes loophole which enabled Robocalls to evade blocking

On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission in the United States of America announced it made changes that will end Robocalls.

FCC had earlier moved up the timeline for small companies to implement caller ID authentication technology, known as STIR and SHAKEN. Now the companies with, 100000 or fewer customers will have to implement STIR and SHAKEN from June 30th, 2022.

STIR stands for Secure Telephony Identity Revisited. SHAKEN stands for Secure Handling of Asserted information using toKENs.

The actual deadline to implement the technology was a year ago.

While large mobile carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon implemented the tech, carriers with less than 100000 customers and landlines were given an extended deadline till June 30th, 2023. In December 2021, FCC moved up the deadline for small carriers to implement technology to June 30, 2022.