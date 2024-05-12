Glitch in iOS App Puts Diabetic Patients at Risk

Over 200 individuals living with diabetes have experienced setbacks due to a problematic iOS app, leading to untimely shutdowns of their insulin pumps, according to disclosures from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Company Recalls t:connect App Due to Software Flaw

In response to the alarming reports, the FDA announced on Wednesday a recall of version 2.7 of the iOS t:connect mobile app by Tandem Diabetes Care, a medical device company based in California. This app pairs with the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pump. The recall stems from a software glitch causing recurrent crashes and relaunches of the app, resulting in excessive Bluetooth activity that depletes the pump’s batteries.

Despite no physical product recall, the FDA categorized this action as a Class I recall, signifying the highest level of concern. Class I recalls are reserved for products that pose a risk of serious injury or death.”Pump shutdown will cause insulin delivery to suspend, which could lead to an under-delivery of insulin and may result in hyperglycemia or even diabetic ketoacidosis, which can be a life-threatening condition due to high blood sugars and lack of insulin,” the agency said in the release.

Potential Health Consequences

Tandem Diabetes Care has cautioned that the premature shutdown of the pump could interrupt insulin delivery, potentially leading to insufficient insulin levels and subsequent hyperglycemia. In severe instances, this may progress to diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening condition characterized by dangerously high blood sugar levels. Fortunately, as of April 15th, there have been no reported fatalities associated with these incidents.

Guidance for Pump Users and Recall Procedures

Tandem advises pump users to exercise heightened vigilance, especially during sleep when it’s easy to overlook warnings of battery depletion. Affected customers are urged to confirm their receipt of the recall notification via an online form provided by the company. For additional support or inquiries, customers are encouraged to reach out directly to Tandem Diabetes Care.

Concerns Raised by Delayed Response

Of significant concern is the timeline of events: the flawed version 2.7 of the app was released in February, yet the issue was not addressed until late March. The public recall did not come until May, prompting worries about the prolonged exposure of customers to potential risks.

Addressing Risks and Promoting Safety Measures

Tandem Diabetes Care has instructed affected customers to promptly update the mobile app to version 2.7.1 or later via the Apple App Store. Additionally, users are advised to closely monitor the pump’s battery status, especially before bedtime, and to carry backup insulin supplies in case of pump malfunction.

Prioritizing User Well-being

This recall underscores the critical importance of promptly addressing software issues in medical devices. While the impact of the glitch has been significant, the proactive measures taken by Tandem Diabetes Care and regulatory agencies aim to minimize further risks and prioritize the safety of individuals relying on these insulin pump systems.