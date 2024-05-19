Tesla Faces Class-Action Lawsuit

A federal judge in California has ruled that Tesla must defend itself in court against claims that it misled customers about its self-driving capabilities. The class-action lawsuit, led by Thomas LoSavio, accuses Tesla of falsely advertising the progress and functionality of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature.

Customer’s Allegations

Thomas LoSavio, who bought a Tesla in 2017 and paid an extra $8,000 for the FSD package, alleges that Tesla CEO Elon Musk made misleading statements about the technology’s readiness. Musk’s assurances, dating back to 2016, suggested that Tesla cars would soon be capable of fully autonomous driving across the United States. These promises, however, have not been fulfilled.

Judicial Findings

Judge Rita F. Lin of the Northern District of California highlighted the gradual increase in specificity of Musk’s promises over the years. In 2017, Musk claimed that Tesla vehicles would be fully autonomous within two years, allowing owners to sleep while their cars drove. By 2020, he projected there would be over a million robo-taxis on the road, and in 2021, he expressed confidence in achieving Level 5 autonomy.

Safety Incidents and Skepticism

The lawsuit references multiple incidents, including a fatal 2018 crash where a Tesla on autopilot drove into a highway barrier. Tesla settled a lawsuit over this incident recently. Despite Musk’s ongoing claims about fully autonomous taxis, industry experts and financial analysts have consistently doubted Tesla’s readiness. Reports suggest that the Justice Department is investigating whether Tesla’s statements about FSD constitute securities fraud.

Legal and Arbitration Challenges

LoSavio’s lawsuit, initially filed in 2022 with four other plaintiffs, sought to represent a wider class of affected customers. However, Judge Haywood S. Gilliam, Jr. previously ruled that Tesla’s arbitration agreements required disputes to be resolved outside of court. LoSavio amended his complaint, and Judge Lin’s recent decision allows the case to proceed, dismissing Tesla’s claim that it lacked merit.

Impact on Tesla’s Stock

Following the judge’s decision, Tesla’s stock fell by 2%, contributing to a nearly 30% decline over the year. This reflects growing investor concerns about the company’s legal and technological challenges.

Customer Dissatisfaction with FSD

Despite its name, Tesla’s FSD feature only offers Level 2 autonomy, necessitating constant driver supervision. In March, Tesla offered North American customers a free month of the FSD software. However, market research firm YipitData found that only about 2% of new Tesla owners continued their FSD membership after the free trial, indicating widespread dissatisfaction.

Price and Market Response

Tesla initially priced the FSD package at $12,000, later reducing it to $8,000. Even with this price cut and the free trial, the feature has not gained significant traction. The majority of the 3,500 users who tried the FSD demo did not subscribe, suggesting that customers do not find the feature worth its cost.

Competition and Industry Trends

Other automakers offer similar advanced driver-assistance systems, often without the high fees or subscriptions that Tesla charges. This competitive landscape, along with high-profile crashes and ongoing investigations, likely deters Tesla owners from investing in the FSD package.

Musk’s Vision and Challenges

Elon Musk envisions a future where Tesla operates a fleet of autonomous robotaxis. In March, he mandated that Tesla employees install the FSD demo for every new car buyer in North America. Despite this push, adoption rates remain low. Musk’s broader strategy involves significant investment in self-driving technology, even as Tesla faces budget cuts in manufacturing and infrastructure.