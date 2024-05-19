TikTok is experimenting with a new feature that allows users to upload videos up to 60 minutes long, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. Currently, this option is available to a select group of users in specific markets, and there are no immediate plans for a broader rollout. This marks a significant shift from TikTok’s traditional short-form video format.

From Short Clips to Extended Content

Initially, TikTok gained fame with its 15-second videos, captivating audiences with quick, engaging content. Over the years, TikTok has gradually increased this limit, reflecting its strategy to compete more directly with YouTube, a platform renowned for its long-form content.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra first noticed the new feature. According to TikTok, the extended video length aims to give creators more flexibility to experiment with various content types. This could include cooking demonstrations, beauty tutorials, educational lessons, and comedic sketches. Creators have been asking for more time to craft detailed and engaging content, and this new feature could meet that demand.

A Direct Challenge to YouTube

The introduction of 60-minute videos allows TikTok to compete head-on with YouTube. By enabling creators to post longer videos, TikTok hopes to attract those who typically rely on YouTube for extended content. This strategy could lead to creators sharing their work across both platforms, enriching TikTok’s content offerings.

Additionally, the extended time limit could open doors for new types of content on TikTok, such as full episodes of TV shows. Networks like Peacock, which previously had to split episodes into multiple parts to fit within TikTok’s constraints, could now post full episodes, potentially drawing a new audience directly through TikTok.

Enhancing the Viewing Experience

Alongside testing longer videos, TikTok is working on improving the viewing experience for long-form content. Recent enhancements include a horizontal full-screen mode and video-scrubbing thumbnails, making it easier for users to navigate videos. Last year, TikTok introduced a fast-forward feature, allowing users to hold down the right side of the screen to skip ahead, catering to viewers of longer content.

Future of the Feature

As with any test feature, it’s uncertain whether the 60-minute video upload option will become a permanent part of TikTok. The company is currently assessing user response and evaluating the feature’s potential impact on the overall user experience before making any final decisions.

TikTok’s Broader Challenges

TikTok’s move to introduce longer videos comes amid broader challenges, particularly in the United States. The app, which has over 1 billion users worldwide, faces significant political and competitive pressures. Recently, President Joe Biden signed a bill requiring TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to divest its U.S. operations within 270 days or face a ban from app stores. ByteDance and some creators are contesting this decision in court, highlighting ongoing legal battles.

Navigating a Competitive Landscape

TikTok’s extension of video length is also a response to competition from major players like YouTube and Instagram. Both platforms have launched features to rival TikTok’s format—YouTube with Shorts and Instagram with Reels. According to a report by data firm Sensor Tower, 94% of TikTok users in the U.S. also browsed YouTube in the past 90 days, while 80% used Instagram and 68% checked Facebook, owned by Meta Platforms.

Abraham Yousef, a senior insights analyst at Sensor Tower, noted that “Google and Meta are well-positioned to capture advertiser demand for short-form video placements, thanks to their viable alternatives in Shorts and Reels.”

Incremental Growth in Video Length

Since its inception, TikTok has progressively increased the maximum length of its videos. After ByteDance acquired Musical.ly and integrated it into TikTok in 2018, the app allowed 15-second videos, with a one-minute limit for uploads. This limit was extended to three minutes in 2021, and to 10 minutes less than a year later. In China, Douyin, TikTok’s domestic counterpart, permits 15-minute uploads, while another ByteDance platform, Xigua Video, supports videos with no time limit.