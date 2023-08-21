Federal Judge Rules AI-Generated Art can’t be Copyrighted, Impacts on Hollywood Studios

A judge at the national level has decided on a special situation involving art created by computers. This decision could have an impact on the big companies that make movies in Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter first talked about this legal situation. The person involved is named Stephen Thaler. He wanted his computer program, AI, to be recognized as the one who made a piece of art called “A Recent Entrance to Paradise.” Thaler has been in other legal battles where he tried to say his computer program should be listed as the one who came up with an idea in a patent application.

In the recent decision on a Friday, a judge named Beryl Howell agreed with the Copyright Office’s choice not to let Thaler have a copyright for his art. The judge talked a lot about the importance of humans being part of a valid copyright claim. She said having a human involved is an essential requirement for getting a copyright. She talked about a case involving a funny situation where a monkey took a picture of itself, and a photographer wanted to own the image. In that case, the court decided that animals and other non-human things can’t ask for copyrights.

But the judge also said that future cases might be more complicated. This means that in the future, we might have situations where it’s unclear whether a computer program or a person should be considered the “author” of something the computer made. This could bring up many interesting questions about how much a person needs to be involved to say they made something that a computer actually created.

Potential Ramifications of Recent Ruling on AI-Generated Content for Hollywood Studios

This recent ruling has the capacity to instigate a wave of apprehension within the Hollywood studio echelons, particularly in light of their ongoing contractual disputes with striking actors and writers. The multifaceted role that artificial intelligence (AI) plays in the midst of this industry-wide strike has garnered significant attention, with concerns proliferating about the plausible scenario where AI is harnessed for the purpose of authoring screenplays or even mimicking the visage of actors.

It is noteworthy that Judge Howell, in her statement, accentuated a rather unprecedented perspective by asserting,”Plaintiff can point to no case in which a court has recognized copyright in a work originating with a non-human.”

However, it is essential to contemplate the potential ramifications for studios, whose aspirations might confront an unexpected impediment if they find themselves unable to procure copyright protections for the imaginative opuses that are engendered through AI systems. The prospective constraint in this arena could conceivably cast a pall over their fervent endeavors, momentarily tempering the palpable enthusiasm that currently propels their foray into this cutting-edge domain.

Copyright Protection Denied for the artworks created by Artificial Intelligence

For over 100 days, people have been worried about studios using artificial intelligence to write scripts due to a writers’ strike. However, copyright laws still state that only humans can get copyrights for their creations, and this doesn’t seem likely to change soon.

The drive to safeguard creations authored by humans has been led by Thaler, the CEO of Imagination Engines, a neural network company. In 2018, he attributed an artwork named “A Recent Entrance to Paradise” solely to a human-created AI system called the Creativity Machine. The piece was described as “independently generated by a computer algorithm operating on a machine.” However, the Copyright Office rejected the application, emphasizing that the vital connection between human thought and artistic expression remains pivotal for protection.

The packages were successfully handed over, just as the legal system is deliberating on whether AI companies should be allowed to train their systems using copyrighted materials. The legal cases, brought forth by artists in a federal court in California, claim that copyright violations have occurred. If the plaintiffs’ claims are upheld, it might lead to the requirement for these companies to delete their extensive language models.

