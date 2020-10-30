Fertility tech startup Janani secured Rs 1.5 Cr

Janani, a Bangalore based fertility care provider, has now revealed that it has secured INR 1.5 crore in the pre-seed funding backed by the 9Unicorns, an India first idea phase accelerator Venture Capital Fund.

Some other investors, which include the Sweta Rau, Archana Priyadarshini, backed the round in the AngelList, and some other angels like the Astir VC Partner, Kishore Ganji, and IVF Expert Nandita Palshetkar also participated in the funding round.

The company, as of now, has plans to use the new funds to create better infertility treatment solutions and make the company journey to conception more rewarding and hopeful for the people across the globe.

Janani is founded by Nilay Mehrotra in the year 2020. It aims to make the process of infertility treatment and assisted fertilization easier and highly affordable for the masses. The startup operates at the intersection of the modern latest technology and excellent medical care to maximize the chances of conceiving successfully. It will use a superior quality lab environment, a skilled and experienced staff, consultation from expert gynaecologists, and high-quality medicines to deliver superior outcomes to the patients.

Moreover, in keeping with its vision of offering the best and most personalized care to all, Janani aims to make these facilities available at highly affordable price points with the help of flexible payment options.

“Janani is creating an AI and computer vision tool to help remove the subjectivity of embryologists while choosing the right embryo. This will increase the success rate of IVF and eventually help lower the costs,” said IVF expert Nandita. Speaking on the investment, Nilay Mehrotra, Founder of Janani, said, “I am grateful to the 9Unicorns team for showing faith in this idea at such an early stage. Dr. Apoorva, being the visionary that he is, understood what we wanted to achieve and the scope of disruption that we planned. The entire process was swift and seamless, as we closed the round with 9Unicorns.”

The fertility tech startup has set its eyes on the global fertility tech management market, which is estimated to be worth around $36 billion.

“We believe that there is extensive scope in the fertility tech space and are confident in the team’s ability to capitalize on it with its unique, tech-led proposition,” added Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and Managing Director, 9Unicorns.

9Unicorns is India’s first accelerator Venture Capital offering seed funding and acceleration support to early-stage startups. The funding can be provided up to around $100k per startup in the first round and may also invest further $500k-$2 million in successive rounds.

Apart from investing in the fertility technology startup, 9Unicorns also helps the startups with access to a large pool of network of successful leaders, founders, seasoned angel investors, CXO of large corporations, and partners of the global Venture Capital funds.

By securing the investment from the 9Unicorns, it provides every portfolio company to secure additional acceleration support for three months and post-investment support for around 18 months.

Some other startups which works in this space include the Mira, Natalist, Ava, Modern Fertility, Everlywell, Egg-Q, Oowomaniya and others.