Teachmint secured $3.5M from Lightspeed India

Coronavirus Pandemic not only changed the day to day basis learning experience for students but has now transformed how tutors and private teachers go about their work.

Bangalore based edtech startup, Teachmint is looking to capitalize on the demand from the ecosystem of tutors for the latest technology tools and SaaS products to manage the new reality.

Teachmint is a one-stop solution for the teachers and tutors who have had to use Facebook Live, Zoom or Google Meet to teach the students.

The startup has secured $3.5 million in a seed funding round backed by Lightspeed India, with participation from Titan Capital and Better Capital.

The company, as of now, has plans to use the new funding for product development, increasing its reach among tutors, adding some more features to the SaaS platforms, and support for more categories of users. Apart from learning English, Teachmint also claims to be available in more than ten languages. Before the latest funding round, it had secured seed funding from Titan Capital and Better Capital in the month of August.

Teachmint is founded in May 2020 by Mihir Gupta, Anshuman Kumar, Payoj Jain, and Divyansh Bordia. With the help of Teachmint, tutors can create video doubt sessions anytime and from anywhere.

Teachmint is a platform for admin tools, live sessions, and student engagement. This helps tutors and teachers to enhance their teaching techniques and methodologies and focus on what they do the best. Teachmint is growing at a faster rate and is backed by some of the best VCs in the country.

Teachmint product bundles with some of the interactive classroom environment with the Sofwtare as a Service (SaaS) dashboard on a subscription basis for the tutors. It also allows the teachers to manage their daily classes in a more transparent manner than using the different third party tools for each and every aspect.

The startup has claims to have more than 1 lakh tutors on board and is said to be used in more than 1000 cities in India. Teachmint has high competition in the market with some of the players such as eduZilla, Classplus, ODA Class, Teacherr, and SkoolApp.

The co-founder of the company has also added that the education tech startups like the WhitehatJr, Vedantu, and BYJU’s operate in a content-first model, which is, as of now, recording content or animation that are given to the students.