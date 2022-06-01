Fidelity believes institutional trading is the revolution needed for crypto market to boom!

Fidelity Investments and Cryptocurrencies.

Fidelity Investment is an American multinational financial services corporation based out in Boston, Massachusetts. The company was incorporated in the year 1946, which happens to be the world’s one of the largest asset managers in the world with $4.5 trillion assets under management. As its main line of business is asset management, fidelity also happens to manage digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, etc.

Even after the disastrous crypto market crash in May 2022, Fidelity recently made measures to invest more in hiring people to manage the digital assets more efficiently. Fidelity Digital Assets, which happens to employ 200 members, is possibly filling in more 210 employees, to focus in client services, technology and operations. They aim to focus in assets beyond bitcoin, one of the spokespersons from the company said.

Fidelity allows users to add bitcoins to retirement accounts.

We all know that; bitcoin is the world’s largest and biggest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. Being one of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world, Bitcoins have now been allocated by Fidelity to be added in the retirement accounts of the investors by choice.

Fidelity Digital Asset, a subsidiary of Fidelity Investments is hiring people since, it believes that institutional trading of cryptocurrencies and digital assets is going to set the market place in fire. The president of the division Tom Jessop, told that, the newly hired workers will help the company build infrastructural facilities for custody and trading services for the cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins and Ethereum.

Crypto market crash!

Even after a crypto market implosion which wiped out $1 trillion from the market, Fidelity has remained financially viable, though the flow of new customers has dropped down. Fidelity believes in focusing on long term goals rather than short term results. In this view, they went on to decide that customers can incorporate bitcoins into their retirement accounts. Although, fidelity has set a limit of 20% for the funds to go to bitcoin, it promises to open the trading option to billions of people when the feature launches.

Institutional Interest for crypto.

The institutional interest for crypto is booming in the market. The largest proportion of daily crypto trading volumes is from crypto institutions. The trading happens between companies, exchanges, custodians. This type of trading is consistently surpassing the volume of retail trading which was at a high 4 years ago in the crypto currency market.