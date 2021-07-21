Fidelity says most institutions will own crypto by 2021

After the US allowed the banks to provide custody for crypto in 2020, institutional adoption began. One of the first companies to invest a major amount in Bitcoin was Microstrategy that was followed by Paypal adding support, among others. Heck, even Tesla invested in Bitcoin in 2021. And all this suggests one thing that this is the year of adoption of Bitcoin among institutional companies. And Fidelity says most institutions will own crypto by 2026.

In the next 5 years, a lot could change in the crypto industry. Even after so much trading and seeing such a high volume of crypto being bought by banks and institutions, the adoption is still very less. But in the next 5 years, almost all major institutions will own crypto. In a recent survey conducted by Fidelity, 90% of institutions look forward to owning Bitcoins in the future. Asian companies seem to be the most interested in Bitcoin and the crypto market. At the same time, the US and European companies are picking up pace.

Even now, every day, we can see some new company announce major investments in crypto. This is natural as the prices are dropping, and companies are continuing to accumulate for the next bull run. And when Fidelity which is a really big and trusted firm, conducts such surveys, things do look optimistic for crypto. The company’s president says that the findings suggest the growth of bullish sentiments among institutional investors.

This has to happen

One thing that worries investors about Bitcoin is the volatility but we should note that BTC is still the best performing asset in the last decade. With the increasing inflation rates, it is important that the companies preserve the value of their money and invest in something that grows with time. If you see, even though the prices have dropped quite heavily in the last month, hodlers are not worried as they know BTC will make a new high again. This happens every time because Bitcoin moves in a four-year cycle and breaks past its previous ATH.

What are your thoughts on the survey conducted by Fidelity? And do you agree with the fact that most institutions will own crypto by 2026? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.

