FIFA 23 PC Specs Revealed

With FIFA 23 set to launch over the next two months, EA has a lot of time to give away even more details on the game’s PC specs. Some details of FIFA 23s PC release were leaked early on by industry insider Tom Henderson, who revealed the game’s next-gen PC version, as well as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, would come out this year.

The PC version of FIFA 23 is identical to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X & S, and Google Stadia versions, EA confirmed today. Of course, the PC hardware requirements are higher than those wanted for FIFA 22, however, that is usually to be expected of newer games.

These specs are a huge leap over FIFA 22, with major upgrades in CPU, GPU, and memory requirements. With these upgrades, minimum and recommended system requirements for FIFA 23 also changed substantially compared to FIFA 22. Now that we know the minimum and recommended system requirements for Madden 23, fans of the American football game can begin planning when Madden 23 is released.

EA Sports has revealed the official PC system requirements via Origin for their next football title, FIFA 23. The game is set to launch on September 30th, 2022.FIFA 23 has dropped an official preview trailer, teasing all of the new features coming to the annual soccer simulator. The first reveal trailer for FIFA 23 gives us a good idea about what we can expect in the latest FIFA title.

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 6600k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB of available space

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7 6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 12 GB of RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB of available space

FIFA 23 on PC will have the flashy Hypermotion tech current-gen console players have been able to enjoy for a while now. That is a good thing for more than one reason, as FIFA 23 on PC will also enable crossplay between all current-gen platforms, PC, and Google Stadia only in a 1-vs.-1 setting. Interestingly, FIFA 23 is also available to buy via the Epic Games store, although you will need an Origin account to sign in and verify your CD key.

Speaking of FIFA, the FIFA games are set to be released next few months. The partnership between EA Sports and FIFA is coming to a close, but the next installment is coming out very soon, with PC hardware requirements released.

As you might know, this is going to be EA’s final FIFA title, since EA and football’s governing body, FIFA, ended the partnership. FIFA 23 is going to be the final collaboration between EA and FIFA, and in the future, the companies are going to be making their own games. FIFA 23 will be the final installment that features licenses from FIFA, due to EA’s separation from the world soccer federation. FIFA 23 will also feature some returning stadiums, following several years of EAs soccer franchises being taken by football as part of an exclusive partnership.