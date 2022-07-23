OnePlus Ace Pro with up to 16GB of RAM to launch soon

OnePlus previously said that they will be adding a new refreshed smartphone in its T series, which is the OnePlus 10T which will be making its way to all of us on 3rd of August. Adding to that, it’s been said that a new version of Oxygen OS, the OxygenOS 13 will be making its way to users too.

What will it feature?

As far as the latest leaks are concerned, it’s been said that it will be coming with the latest and greatest flagship, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Soc which assures to provide the best and most high-end performance for the users.

Here with the powerful chipset you also get powerful RAM with up to the capacity of 16 GB. Adding to that, another bigger number which is been speculated that the smartphone will be coming with a faster 150W charging too.

Is OnePlus 10T same as OnePLus Ace Pro

Frankly, OnePlus has brought its smartphones with different names within different regions. So, you don’t need to confuse between the Ace and T series as it’s quite the same! As in some regions, we will get to see the same OnePlus 10T launched with a different name called the OnePlus Ace Pro.

What to expect from the OnePlus Ace Pro

If we assume that the OnePlus 10T is the same as the OnePlus Ace Pro, then the smartphone will be featuring a flagship processor, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 which will be coupled with 16GB of RAM.

Although, we do feel that up to 16GB of RAM isn’t necessary for the majority set of users. However, if you’re looking for the biggest numbers within your smartphone then maybe you can have a look at this. Also, as we have mentioned above, you will be getting 150W of fast charging too.

Will OnePlus plan to launch both the OnePlus T and OnePlus Ace Pro?

We can say that the OnePlus can go with launching two separate flagships. However, we don’t think that OnePlus will e launching two different flagships due to the supply chain problems and launch timeline.

Will OnePlus Ace Pro launch soon?

As per the latest reports, it’s been said that due to the issues caused by supply chains there are chances that the smartphone will be taking some time to make its way to launch too. We will be updating you with more and the latest reports in the near future. Until that, stay tuned with TechStory to get more updates.