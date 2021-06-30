Everything We Know About Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker

Final Fantasy 14 is still one of the best MMOs out there. Square Enix has unveiled Endwalker, the next Final Fantasy 14 expansion that will launch in 2021. Endwalker, due out in the autumn, will conclude the long-running story of Hydaelyn vs. Zodiark. The next expansion for Final Fantasy 14 – Endwalker – will be released on November 23rd, 2021.

Players who pre-order the next expansion for Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker can play for four days from November 19 to 2021. Endwalker shows the climax of the story of Hydaelyn and Zodiark, ending the long story arc that began in A Realm Reborn. Unlike previous expansions, in which the story of Hydaelyn / Zodiark continued in the post-release updates, End Walker closes the story after this release.

With new jobs, dungeons, and a trip to the moon, Endwalker seems to end the bow with a bang. One chapter ends and a new one begins in Endwalker and prepares the ground for the next chapter of the FFXIV story. No expansion for Final Fantasy XIV since the relaunch of A Realm Reborn has proved better, raising expectations for the upcoming sequel.

In the expansion, the player is confronted with the Garlean Empire, an expansionist force that threatens their homeland and allies. Zenos, the mad son of the former emperor who murdered him, seeks confrontation with the player as a Warrior of Light. The player, Radz, Han, Garlemald, and the old Sharlayan, who remains on the Moon of Hydaelyn, have to deal with the Second Coming in the last days.

The English subtitles are meant to represent the conclusion of the main plot at this point. The story is marketed as the finale of the Hydaelyn Zodiac Arc and ends the current story before a new story begins in the major patches that follow the release. At the end of each expansion, there is a climactic battle, and the story of the expansion comes into its own leading up to the next expansion.

The trailer shows the roles of the warriors of light and the paladin of the scions Alphinaud and Alisa, the latter also playing the new role of the sage. Alpha will use both classes as an end converter, so there is a chance that the sage will play a narrative role in the coming months.

In addition to adding new areas, the expansion package will increase the level limit to 90 and introduce two new characters classes: the sage and smug Reaper. The upcoming expansion has been screened several times with footage ranging from beautiful CG trailers to detailed footage of new jobs coming to Endwalker. We expect that the two jobs already announced for expansion will be released along with one of the new jobs announced for that expansion.

During the keynote for Digital Fan Festival 2021 on May 15, Yoshida unveiled the second of two new class jobs. The first of his roles is Sage, a new healer job that is the first since it was added to astrology with the release of Heavensward in 2015, Final Fantasy 14 in 2015. In the fight against enemies, in healing allies, and in building floating towers called mouth, sage seems to be a unique interpretation of the traditional healer archetype, which focuses more on attack than its counterparts.

In this case, as we reached the stage of inspiration, we looked at the overall composition and distribution of jobs and decided that we wanted to add melee and DPS. In the trailer, we saw an overview of many things that will be seen in Endwalker. First, players will be able to visit the moon, which appears to be breathable for humans.

Two new areas besides the lunar region are Thavnair (alluding to the old homeland of Sharlyan) and many important Final Fantasy characters. New, more extensive areas such as Labyrinthos and Mare Lamentorum will be added. Digital items will also be available, and there will be Digital Fan Fest and Final Fantasy 4 theme, including Moon Whale mounts and minions for Final Fantasy4 characters Edge, Rosa, and Rydia.

Producer and director Naoki Yoshida has promised that this will not be the end of Final Fantasy 14 as there will be a brand new story in this expansion. While the once-doomed MMO has continued since its release, it will end the final eight years of Final Fantasy players fighting a total war against the Garlean Empire.

Final Fantasy XIV, in the style of Final Fantasy 14 has had a strong few years. In 2019 the popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game released its third expansion, Shadowbringers, widely acclaimed by critics. It is one of the largest games in the world attracting millions of new and existing players with every major expansion. The last expansion of Final Fantasy 14s, Shadowshield, was applauded for its incredible storyline, and now it sees adventurers on the final climax of this story.

Endwalker is on the verge of becoming one of the greatest ever, and the hype surrounding him is unprecedented. It marks the end of a storyline that began in 2013 with A Realm Reborn, as players prepare to say goodbye to a cavalcade of characters they have come to love over the years.