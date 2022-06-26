Final Fantasy 16 Will Only Feature British English Accents

In a recent Dengeki Online (via VGC) interview, producer Naoki Yoshida said that because Final Fantasy 16 is set in the classic European medieval environment, the English-language Final Fantasy 16 audio will feature British English accents only. Speaking on a recent Japanese Internet show called Washanaga (translated by Siliconera), producer Naoki Yoshida said the development team at Square Enix has chosen English-accented voice actors to portray game characters, and Japanese game production is starting soon.

Yoshi-P is very aware of specifically Americans +their complaints on English voice acting lol. For FF16, they made sure NOT to include any American accents to prevent Americans from getting upset thinking "if it's in fantasy Medieval Europe, why do they speak American English!?" pic.twitter.com/UrFdtN0tzA — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) June 23, 2022

