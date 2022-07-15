Finally! Apple MacBook Air M2 to go for its first sale today!

After a long wait finally, you can buy the all-new refreshed lineup of Apple products which mainly includes the popular MacBook Air M2 as well. The latest new refreshed MacBook Air was lately announced back in June this year. After launch now after a month the products came in for the sale via Apple’s online store.

Sadly, the new MacBook products have not been listed on eCommerce sites like Amazon but yes, we will also get to see the products on Flipkart for the users who prefer online shopping of the products.

For base reference, the all-new MacBook Air M2 came for the pricing of Rs.1,19,900 with a total of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal SSD storage, best part here is that the users can upgrade their MacBook laptops with a max up to 24GB and also the storage can be expanded up till 2TB of SSD storage. So, with upgradation!

What else do we know

Apple MacBook Air M2 is quite pricier than its previous version! This also gives us doubt about what we consider now? Will it be good with settling with the previous year’s laptop or go with the latest one! Here we would say that it just goes with what you feel is your preference.

The 2022 MacBook Air comes with a never sleek design and also comes with a little brighter and also bigger sized display and has little more trimmed bezels.

Also, you will get the combination of a great display and Apple features embedded in the M2 processor. This definitely makes the laptop a great fit for high-performance multitasking works.

The latest MacBook Air M2 also gets an update with the web camera as it comes with a 1080p camera whereas in the last year MacBook only gets a 720P support web camera too.

Also on the audio department, for the 2022 model you will not find any such Speaker section instead Apple has gone with placing two tweeters and two woofers in between the space of the keyboard and the display too.

Popular Apple features including Spatial Audio support and Dolby Atmos support can be found. This itself shows that there are a lot many options why you should consider paying a little extra for the newer version of MacBook Air over the older one.

Price for Apple MacBook Air M2

Although with the pricing you can take advantage of the ‘pre-order offer’ where you can avail a total of discount of up to Rs.6,000 instant off on HDFC Credit Card so where the MacBook worth Rs. 1,19,900 can be brought down to Rs. 1,13,900 with the sale itself. Compared to this the 2021 MacBook Air is selling for the tag of Rs. 96,990.