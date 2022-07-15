India is set to join the right to repair movement

Reports from this week suggest how the Right-to-repair legislation might soon debut in India after the latest government announcement. A committee was organised by the DoCA- Department of Consumer Affairs for the building of the law’s framework. Additionally, the government body noted how the framework would not be restricted to mobile phones.

Various product essentials such as consumer durables, farming equipment, along with automobile industry material would be a part of this. Moreover, this new legislation would align with the scheme of Aatmanirbhar Bharat employment. Expectantly, it is set to give rise to more job prospects through the launch of self-repair and third-party services.

By the means of this, various local service centres and electronic repair centres would gain ability to carry out their work easily. Moreover, it result in the transparency of replacement parts’ prices in the sector, and making it simpler for users to repair certain parts themselves.

Evidently, the right to repair movement in the US altered the way Apple enabled third-party service centres to get hold of replacement parts. Moreover, the iPhone permitted the public to buy parts, repair guides and equipment for fixing iPhones at home. Now, India would make sure that companies would do something similar.

Sustainable usage of products:

Since 2021, findings indicated how smartphones witnessed a significant decline in demand. On the other hand, the necessity for desktops and laptops grew massively owing to the remote working conditions. With the current inflation rates, many are choosing to keep their gadgets intact as far as possible.

Additionally, the LiFe movement- Lifestyle for the Environment has been the government’s main aim, which pushes users to go on reusing their products. Clearly, this would sit appropriately with the new legislation that would enable people to fix their devices at better rates and counter unwanted e-waste.

Various manufacturers have visibly limited repair services solely to their service centres, and availability to parts are limited. In turn, this compels users to venture off to authorised service centres, paying the price asked by the company. From now, right to repair would mainly permit consumers to gain access to the required equipment and services needed for fixes.

Not only consumers, but this would also come in aid of third party businesses. Hence, companies would need to be more forthcoming in availability of parts and repair manuals. Service centres or users requiring a repair would get to place an order for necessary parts. Manufacturers would have to send them, along with providing access to repair guides.