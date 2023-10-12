A Bold Suggestion from the Financial Times

Microsoft’s ongoing legal battle over the potential acquisition of Activision Blizzard has unearthed some surprising revelations. Perhaps the most astonishing was the revelation that Xbox had secretly contemplated buying Nintendo, referring to the Japanese gaming giant as “the prime asset.” While this idea never materialized, the comments from Xbox boss Phil Spencer, made in a private setting, sparked both curiosity and outrage among fans. In a recent article, the Financial Times proposed an audacious notion: Japan should consider selling Nintendo as an intellectual experiment and shock therapy for the Japanese stock market. This provocative suggestion, presented in a somewhat disrespectful tone, aims to challenge the status quo and encourage discussions around the potential benefits of such a move.

An Intellectual Exercise with a Disrespectful Tone

The Financial Times’ article essentially functions as a thought experiment since Japan realistically can’t sell Nintendo. However, the tone and manner in which it is presented have raised concerns among Nintendo fans and the gaming community. The piece seems designed to provoke and upset rather than stimulate thoughtful discussion.

Financial Times: The Economic Logic Behind the Suggestion

The core argument presented is that the Japanese stock market lacks vigor and tends to discourage acquisitions, which is viewed negatively by Western companies and the Financial Times. The article posits that a Nintendo sale could be transformative, potentially encouraging other consolidation-resistant Japanese companies to consider mergers and acquisitions as a means of growth and protection.

While the Financial Times focuses on the potential benefits of a Nintendo sale to the Japanese stock market, it doesn’t limit the discussion to Microsoft. Instead, it suggests that Disney, Apple, Google, and Sony could also be potential suitors for such an acquisition.

Drawing Parallels with Past Acquisitions

The article draws parallels with Sony’s acquisition of Columbia Pictures in 1989, which was seen as a turning point for American companies in recognizing the size and ambition of Japanese businesses. This comparison underscores the potential impact such a sale could have on Japan’s image in the global business landscape.

The Financial Times concludes by highlighting that Japan’s stock market may have cornered itself into a situation where only disruption can bring about change. The suggestion is that the intensely high-profile nature of a Nintendo sale could awaken Japan to the undervaluation of its assets and encourage further mergers and acquisitions, potentially revitalizing the market.

Notably, the article overlooks the potential impact on the gaming industry and the desires of Nintendo as an independent company. Its primary focus is on the Japanese stock market and encouraging mergers and acquisitions, leaving the games industry unexamined in this context.

It’s important to note that the Financial Times’ proposition should be regarded as a provocative suggestion rather than a concrete proposal. The discussion underscores the sometimes indifferent corporate mentality toward the companies it seeks to acquire, often overlooking their independence and unique contributions to their respective industries.

While the notion of a Nintendo sale remains speculative, it has sparked debate regarding the relationship between corporations, stock markets, and the cherished independence of companies like Nintendo. The gaming community and business world will continue to watch how these discussions unfold and their potential impact on the industry.