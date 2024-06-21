Paytm, a major player in the financial technology or Fintech sector, is in trouble once more. Some employees have filed a complaint against this company claiming that they have been forced to be dismissed in what they consider to be unlawful dismissals. The affected nurses have reported the matter to the Ministry of Labour and Employment with an expectation of getting justice.

The Complaints: What Is Going On?

As per a report that Moneycontrol came across, the trouble began for these employees between June 1 and June 12. Most of them give an account that they were either compelled to resign or dismissed without any notice or severance pay. Just think of arriving at work one day and on arriving, you are informed that you no longer have a job. It is like preparing to go for a barbecue only to be rudely met by rain and thunderstorm.

These employees thought it necessary to speak out to the media because they perceived themselves as having been wronged. They assert that to be dismissed without any form of compensation is not only unjust but unlawful. ‘It is as if I was asked to leave a party without even being allowed a piece of cake!

Saviours from the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC)

When the AIPC came to know about these complaints, they decided to take the step to do so. What they are now doing is supporting the employees who have been affected. These employees are being urged to narrate their ordeals in detail but anonymously and support them with documents such as letters of offer and payslips to substantiate their claims of purported dismissal.

This move by AIPC is like a knight riding in on his horse to the rescue for the other party. They stand ready to champion the cause of these employees and get a fair deal for them. No one should have to suffer such an awful experience and that is why through AIPC such voices are being amplified.

The Case Study: Paytm’s Side of the Story

On the other hand, the founder and CEO of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, had written a letter to company share holders on 22 May. Among them, he said that Paytm has been concentrating on its major businesses and would certainly be cutting on its expenses. Such measures, however, can also involve role modifications and costs of employees, to the undesirable.

However, this explanation was not very comforting to many of the former employees. They believe that the company has hugely neglected their rights in its restructuring processes. It is akin to dashing expectations of a big birthday celebration only to end up with a birthday cup cake and candle.

What’s Next?

While the Ministry of Labour and Employment is investigating these complaints, it is equally important to note that employees are not helpless in this fight. There is hope that with support from the AIPC their complaints will be heard, and they be treated fairly.

This is an important reminder that although operating businesses require managers to make business-related decisions, the health and wellbeing of their workforce should always come first. Indeed, happy employees are the core of every organization since they are the engines that propel it towards success. For example, it is like a car which has well lubricated gears and will take one to where he or she needs to be without developing any problems.