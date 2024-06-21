FromSoftware’s magnum opus, Elden Ring, continues to dominate the gaming landscape. After its critical acclaim upon release, its latest expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, has ascended to a new peak, surpassing a long-held record. Shadow of the Erdtree now holds the coveted title of the highest-rated DLC of all time, dethroning The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine.

A Crown Earned in Blood

For eight years, Blood and Wine reigned supreme in the realm of downloadable content. CD Projekt Red’s masterful expansion for The Witcher 3 offered a sprawling new region, a captivating storyline, and unforgettable characters. But the tide has turned. Shadow of the Erdtree, with its challenging new areas, intricate lore additions, and formidable bosses, has garnered even higher praise from critics. Sitting at a mighty 95 on Metacritic based on over 60 reviews, Shadow of the Erdtree edges past Blood and Wine’s 92 score, a testament to its exceptional quality.

What Makes Shadow of the Erdtree So Special?

While specific details remain under wraps to avoid spoilers, critics have lauded Shadow of the Erdtree for several key aspects. Firstly, it seamlessly integrates with the existing Elden Ringworld, offering a natural progression for players who have already conquered the Lands Between. The new areas, shrouded in a perpetual twilight and rife with challenging enemies, present a fresh gameplay experience without feeling disconnected from the base game.

Secondly, the expansion delves deeper into the rich lore of the Elden Ring. New questlines shed light on previously ambiguous aspects of the game’s narrative, offering a deeper understanding of the demigods, the Shattering, and the Erdtree itself. For lore enthusiasts, Shadow of the Erdtree is a treasure trove of information, further enriching the already captivating world-building of the Elden Ring.

Finally, the expansion doesn’t shy away from difficulty. New bosses, both optional and mandatory, pose a significant threat to even the most seasoned Tarnished warriors. These encounters demand mastery of combat mechanics and a deep understanding of enemy patterns, pushing players to their limits and offering immense satisfaction upon victory.

A Friendly Rivalry and A Bright Future for DLC

Interestingly, CD Projekt Red, the developers behind Blood and Wine, haven’t taken the dethroning to heart. In fact, they’ve publicly congratulated FromSoftware on their achievement. This sportsmanlike spirit highlights the positive competition that drives innovation in the gaming industry. Both Blood and Wine and Shadow of the Erdtree stand as testaments to the potential of DLC, offering players substantial and meaningful additions to their favorite games.

Elden Ring’s Continued Reign

Shadow of Erdtree’s success further cements Elden Ring’s position as a gaming phenomenon. From its initial critical acclaim to its continued commercial success and now this record-breaking DLC, Elden Ring has captured the hearts and minds of gamers worldwide. With its rich world, challenging gameplay, and ever-expanding lore, Elden Ring continues to be a gold standard for open-world RPGs. Whether future titles can challenge Shadow of the Erdtree’s reign as the highest-rated DLC remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: FromSoftware has set a new benchmark for what downloadable content can achieve.