The co-founder of Rockstar Games has unveiled the initial projects for his new business. Being one of the largest video game companies in the world, Rockstar Games has succeeded in maintaining a great deal of secrecy surrounding its operations. Sam and Dan Houser, the company’s founders, avoided the spotlight for a long time.

They only did the odd newspaper interview when a new game was coming out, otherwise, they kept their heads buried in their games. Other than that, there aren’t many pictures or videos of them on the internet. But their names are all over the Rockstar games, and a lot of people credit Dan Houser, who worked as a producer and writer on several of the company’s major titles, such as Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, as one of the main creatives on Rockstar’s finest games.

Regretfully, Sam Houser took over as CEO of Rockstar Games when Dan Houser departed. Dan Houser has been quietly developing Absurd Ventures, his own business. Houser embarked on this new adventure accompanied by two of Rockstar’s most well-known writers and creatives, Michael Umsworth and Lazlow Jones.

About the Absurd Venture

Absurd Ventures, a company co-founded by Dan Houser of Rockstar Games, intends to create a variety of multiplatform entertainment, TV shows, movies, and video games. Absurd Ventures will concentrate on developing worlds and characters that have a wide range of expression options. Absurd Ventures is interested in live-action, animated films, video games, books, graphic novels, and podcasts.

But the firm isn’t only into making video games, at least not exclusively. Absurd Ventures is a multi-media firm that aims to develop new brands in methods other than gaming. Yet having job advertisements for video games. A Better Paradise is an audio series that tells a story. While American Caper is a new graphic novel that the business revealed earlier today. The two projects’ descriptions are available for reading below. In 2024, these two projects are anticipated to be completed.

“The story of AMERICAN CAPER revolves around two average, severely damaged American families in a world of dishonest commerce, clumsy politics, and careless criminality. Famous comic book artist Simon Bisley is illustrating the next graphic novel “AMERICAN CAPER.” “The near-future thriller A BETTER PARADISE is an existential suspense story. Based on the world of A BETTER PARADISE, a 12-episode audio fiction series is presently under production. The audio series is being co-produced by @QCODEmedia and Absurd Ventures.”

The business is situated in Santa Monica and employs a small number of people. According to a representative for Houser, details on financing and investment partners will be revealed later. Today was the launch date for the Absurd Ventures website and social media pages.

Current Take off

It’s unknown as of right now whether Absurd Ventures intends to develop these IPs further through games in the future or whether some of them will already be available in their respective media. In either case, it’s a novel idea that ought to advance the narrative.