First ever paid leave launched in UAE, promotes young entrepreneurs

As the year comes to an end, the United Arab Emirates announced big news for the small want-to-be entrepreneurs who got little finance and no time. The government declared that it will provide one year of leave for the citizens of the country who work in government sectors but wish to start their own businesses the next year.

It was first declared in July by the Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to provide every means of facilities for citizens to start their own startups. According to WAM, it is one of the “Projects of the 50” ambitions and the first in the world.

“Today, within the Council, we decided on sabbatical leave for citizens working in the government who wish to run their own businesses. The leave lasts for a full year, with half the salary, while preserving the job. Our goal is to encourage our youth to take advantage of the huge business opportunities offered by our national economy,” HH Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

“Our goal is to encourage the youth to take advantage of the huge commercial opportunities offered by our national economy,” Sheikh Mohammed had said at the time

UAE Entrepreneurship Leave

This scheme strives to facilitate small businesses and citizens who are presently working in the sectors of the federal government but wish to start their own ventures and work privately.

This first-ever-launched scheme is provided only to the citizens of UAE national employees.

The period allocated to establish their business is one year which is going to be paid. Citizens can apply for leave that will later be approved by the head of the federal authority where they work. After the approval, they will receive half of their salaries.

“The Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment reflects the pioneering vision of the UAE leadership, which aims to motivate the UAE national cadres to approach the world of entrepreneurship,” said Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Acting Director-General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.”

“The authority worked on preparing a guide for Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment, regulating the mechanism and procedures for granting ministries and federal entities the Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment, to their national employees wishing to launch their own projects. In coordination with the Ministries of Economy, Human Resources, and Emiratisation, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has also prepared a detailed guide for economic projects and establishments that contribute to the revitalization of the country’s economy, including details that help the authorities when considering their employees’ requests for Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment,” added Al Suwaidi.

She further indicated that the Emirates government may launch alliances with several prospering private companies and incubators to help the upcoming entrepreneurs create networks and aid them in the field they wish to create and work in.

According to her, the authority is positive to explain controls, conditions, and strategies which will cut the confusion of young entrepreneurs. She pointed out that this scheme will enable the authorities to re-engineer the human resources of the country.

The Ministry of Finance also coordinated to approve the electronic systems required for budget and salaries according to the resolution made.

National citizens can check the conditions and the requirements to apply for paid leave by visiting the website www.fahr.gov.ae. which is the official website of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.