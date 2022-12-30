Perrserker is a steel-type Pokémon introduced in the eighth generation of the Pokémon series for the Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Sword and Shield.It is a powerful and rare Pokémon that can be found in the game Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Perrserker is a powerful Steel-type Pokemon that evolves from Galarian Meowth. Here’s a guide on how to get Perrserker in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet by evolving a Galarian Meowth.

In order to acquire the Galerian Meowth and the Perrserker, a player needs to complete a plethora of fairly easy tasks. This might be a bit time consuming but in the end the effort is worth it. Both the Galerian Meowth and the Perrserker cannot be caught in the wild, as they do not exist in the wind in the Paldea region of the game.

To get the Galerian Meowth, the player needs to go to the school’s academy in Mesagoza and complete all tasks related to the language class taken by Professor Salvatore. You will need to form a positive relationship with Salvatore by completing all his language classes, in which he will teach you different languages from different regions. After completing all the classes and initiating all four conversations with Professor Salvatore, you will get the Galerian Meowth as a reward. Here is where you will find Professor Salvatore to talk to once the conversation is available.

A list of all the Salvatore conversation locations:

The first conversation will be in the staff room.

The second conversation will be on the school grounds.

The third conversation will be in the biology room.

The last conversation will be in the staff room again, but in a different part of the staff room.

After completing all the above mentioned tasks, Professor Salvatore will reward you with the Galerian Meowth. Next, you need to level your Galerian Meowth up to level 28. After your Galerian Meowth has reached level 28, it will evolve into a Perrserker automatically.

Tips to level up your Pokemon fast:

Battle wild Pokemon found throughout the game with your Galerian Meowth.

Battle other Higher level Pokemon trainers to quickly add experience points to your Galerian Meowth.

Use the Auto Battle feature during the fight or have the Galerian Meowth in the party whilst another pokemon fights, this will grant the Galerian Meowth experience points too. All thanks to the EXP-share feature.

Keep held items with your Galerian Meowth, such as the Shell Bell , to reduce the pokemon’s chances of falling during the battle.

In conclusion, evolving a Galarian Meowth into a Perrserker in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is a simple process that requires a little patience and some serious elbow grease. But with the above steps in mind, players can easily add the powerful Perrserker to their team and use its unique steel-type moves to take on a variety of challenges in the game.