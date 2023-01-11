First teaser for Samsung Galaxy S23 is LIVE!

It won’t be long before the latest Galaxy flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, hits the market. Despite this, many people have been waiting for months and months for this day to arrive, the day to see the Galaxy Unpacked Event.

And with this, we can claim that you don’t have to wait any longer, since a teaser film hints about the launching event of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been mistakenly released, at least according to the leaks.

The best aspect about this leaked teaser is that it indicates that the Galaxy Unpacked, the yearly event for the debut of the Galaxy S series, will take place on February 1st.

So, will the new Galaxy S23 series be released sooner? This question has a resounding YES! What more is revealed in this teaser? Is there any information available on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series? We’ve got all you need to know right here.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 a.k.a Samsung Galaxy S23 launch Date confirmed!

The teaser suggests that the forthcoming Galaxy S23 series smartphone announcement event, the Galaxy Unpacked event, will take place on February 1st.

The teaser video also provided a look at the smartphone design we may see with this new flagship; it was stated that the smartphone will possibly include a trio of cameras, with Samsung highlighting its primary camera.

Is this a clue for a new 200MP sensor? Probably because Samsung has a 200 MP sensor and why not include it in their next flagship?

There have also been rumors concerning hardware changes, which again point to the camera section; it appears that Samsung has addressed improvements in night photography and video.

So, in addition to reading our article, have a look at the teaser video produced by Ice Universe.

However, according to Ice Universe, all of the substantial improvements on the camera and hardware front have only been applied to the top Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. So, will this model supplant the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy 23 Plus?

It appears that Samsung has been attempting to persuade buyers to choose the Ultra model above the Plus and non-Plus variants.

However, we can be certain that some form of the upgrade will be handled on the non-pro variants as well. Especially given that these models will face stiff competition from the existing Apple iPhones, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series FAQs

Is Samsung launching a new phone in 2023?

Yes, Samsung has scheduled its year launch event, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 on the 1st of February, and for this event, we will see the new Galaxy S23 series make its way to launch.

What is the release date for Samsung Galaxy S23?

The release date as per the latest leaked teaser is on the 1st of February in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch date in India?

The Galaxy Unpacked Event is a globally conducted yearly event, so we can say that on the 1st of February only, we will see the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series make its way to release in India as well.