Apple planning to launch Reality Pro VR headgear in 2023

It’s been about a half-decade since we’ve gone through all the rumors and leaks regarding Apple’s initiatives. It’s definitely not a smartphone, an iPad, or a new MacBook. However, it is something that will be added to the complete Apple product portfolio, as well as the Apple Ecosystem.

It’s none other than Apple’s latest VR headset. For many of you, this isn’t the first time you’ve heard about Apple’s plans to enter the realm of Mixed Reality (MR).

What is Mixed Reality? Mixed Reality is a revolutionary idea that Apple has been working on as a standalone company.

Here, developers have been trying to combine current Virtual Reality with Augmented Reality, which will assist to improve the overall user experience.

So, if Mixed Reality makes it to market, it will undoubtedly award Apple a medal for doing something in a very unique way.

But to get to this stage! According to sources, the hardware has not been functioning correctly with software, Apple developers have been working, leaving Apple with little alternative but to postpone the introduction every single year.

Finally, the COVID-19 epidemic had a negative impact on research and development for this Mixed Reality headgear. However, it appears that Apple is finally prepared to usher in change. Let’s have a look at what Apple will be coming with.

Apple Reality Pro VR Headgear – Leaks and Rumors

We don’t yet know what naming scheme Apple will use for their existing headwear. According to rumors, the name might be Mixed Reality Headgear (MR Headgear) or Reality Pro VR headgear.

This is something we will learn from Apple shortly. Concerning this headgear, a report from Bloomberg’s prominent Apple tipster, Mark Gurman, claims that Apple has finally worked on delivering solutions for the hardware and software and is ready to market its new MR headset to the public.

In fact, Apple has begun testing its new unique product by displaying it to a restricted number of app developers that have specialized in the field of AR & VR.

What is Apple xrOS?

As previously said, the Cupertino behemoth was having difficulties bridging the gap between hardware and software, which is why developers took the effort to create a specialized operating system for this headgear.

At a glance, we can state that the new Apple xrOS is a new operating system that will power the future Apple Reality Pro VR or MR headset.

This xrOS will assist users in staying in contact with the present Apple ecosystem while also working on Virtual and Augmented Reality technologies.

When Apple Reality Pro VR Headgear launch in 2023?

That was everything about the feature! But the major issue that will bother you will be the release date, isn’t it?

Although there has been no confirmation from Apple, we may presume that the Reality Pro VR headset will be released this year in the spring, most likely in March or April.

In short, let’s hope the debut happens before or at Apple’s annual conference, WWDC (World Wide Developers Conference).

Apple Reality Pro VR Headgear FAQs

Is Apple really making a VR headset?

According to the most recent sources, Apple has been working on entering the Virtual Reality field, and customers will be able to enjoy a blend of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, which is known as Mixed Reality.

How much will the Apple VR cost?

There has been no official confirmation of the pricing for the upcoming Apple Reality Pro VR headgear, but given that Apple is known for premium products and that a lot of money has been spent on research and development of this VR+AR headset, we can safely assume that the final pricing for the headset will be in the $2000 to $3000 range.