In a surprising turn of events, FMCG startup Fit & Flex has found itself embroiled in a legal battle with Sony Network over the suspension of its social media accounts. This incident marks the second time Sony has received a legal notice from a startup featured on Shark Tank India, raising concerns about the implications for companies seeking exposure through the popular television show.

Credits: India Times

The Issue at Hand

Parthik Patel, founder of Fit & Flex, took to LinkedIn to share the company’s ordeal. According to Patel, Sony Entertainment Television accused Fit & Flex of trademark violations, leading to drastic measures such as striking down social media posts featuring clips from the Shark Tank episode, blocking their ad account, unpublishing their Facebook page, and disabling collaboration features on both the brand and personal accounts. The most concerning aspect of this situation, Patel noted, was the lack of prior warning, despite existing guidelines that permit three months of marketing usage from the airing date of their episode.

Immediate Consequences for Fit & Flex

The repercussions of Sony’s actions have been severe for Fit & Flex. Patel reported that content was removed within just 25 days of airing, forcing the company to cease using any Shark Tank clips in their posts. Despite daily attempts to resolve the issue with Meta and Sony, no solution has been offered. This sudden and drastic reduction in their digital presence has had a catastrophic impact on the business. Patel shared that instead of the anticipated growth, the company experienced a significant downturn, with business plummeting by 10-12 times.

Broader Impact on Other Startups

Fit & Flex is not alone in facing these challenges. Over 70 other brands have reportedly encountered similar issues. These startups, which turned to Shark Tank India for growth and exposure, now find themselves grappling with legal and operational hurdles that threaten their survival. The potential for growth, often showcased as up to 5X or 7X by participating in Shark Tank, has turned into substantial losses and operational setbacks for many.

The Case of Dorji

Adding to the narrative, another startup, Dorji, which provides Darjeeling tea, has also faced legal action from Sony. Sparsh Agarwal, co-founder of Dorji, shared on LinkedIn that Sony Pictures Networks India issued a legal notice for using their pitch footage in YouTube videos. This consistent pattern of legal challenges faced by startups post their Shark Tank India appearance points to a deeper issue in how these companies are allowed to leverage their TV exposure.

The Potential Impact on Future Participants

The legal troubles faced by Fit & Flex and other startups could have a chilling effect on future participants in Shark Tank India. While the show promises significant exposure and potential mentorship, the risk of legal repercussions and the subsequent business impact may deter startups from participating. The uncertainty regarding the use of show-related content in marketing could make startups wary of relying on Shark Tank India as a growth strategy.

The Need for Clear Guidelines and Support

This situation underscores the need for clearer guidelines and better support systems for startups featured on Shark Tank India. Transparent communication regarding the permissible use of show content and a streamlined process for resolving disputes could help mitigate such issues in the future. Additionally, providing startups with legal resources or guidance on how to navigate post-show marketing could help prevent the kinds of challenges faced by Fit & Flex and Dorji.

Conclusion

The legal notice issued to Fit & Flex by Sony Network has exposed significant challenges and potential pitfalls for startups participating in Shark Tank India. While the show continues to offer immense potential for exposure and growth, the recent incidents highlight the need for better support and clearer guidelines to ensure that participating startups can fully leverage the opportunity without facing debilitating setbacks. As the startup community watches closely, the resolution of these issues will likely shape the future relationship between entrepreneurial ventures and reality TV platforms in India.