Five image editing techniques every digital marketer should master

Visualization is a fantastic way to learn about something new. The process of visualization allows you, as the viewer or learner, with unlimited amounts of information at your fingertips. But, it’s easy to be confused and overwhelmed when faced by so much content all vying just like images do on websites, social media or in newspapers etc. As per the study, about 65 to 80% of viewers are visual learners.

There’s no doubt that images are a vital part of digital marketing. Whether you’re creating a social media post, designing a flyer or working on a website, using the right images can help you capture your audience’s attention and convey your message. However, creating the perfect image can be tricky – that’s where image editing comes in. In this blog post, we’ll look at five image editing techniques that every digital marketer should master. Let’s get started!

1. Crop your photo to the correct dimensions

There is more to cropping an image than just cutting it to the desired size. If you want to crop photo online to have the maximum effect, you need to make sure that you crop them correctly.

When you are cropping an image , you need to consider the composition of the photo. The rule of thirds is a good guideline to follow when cropping an image. This rule states that the important elements in a photo should be placed at the intersections of imaginary lines that divide the image into thirds. By following this rule, you can create compositions that are pleasing to the eye and have a sense of balance.

Another thing to keep in mind when cropping a photo is the aspect ratio, which is the ratio of the width of an image to its height. Most images have a standard aspect ratio of 16:09 or four-thirds. However, there are other popular aspect ratios that you may come across, such as three-quarters and square. It is important to crop your photos to the correct aspect ratio so that they will look good on all devices.

2. Resize your image for optimal web viewing

As a general rule, images should be no larger than 1000px wide. This will ensure that your image loads quickly and doesn’t take up too much space on the page. If you have an image that is larger than 1000px, you can resize it using an image editing program like Photoshop or GIMP.

When you resize an image, you will need to make sure that the aspect ratio is maintained. The aspect ratio is the width of the image divided by the height of the image. For example, a photo that is 1000px wide and 500px tall has an aspect ratio of two. If you change the width or height of the image, you will need to adjust the other dimension so that the aspect ratio is maintained.

Once you have your image resized, you will need to save it for the web. This will help to further reduce the file size and ensure that it loads quickly. In Photoshop, you can do this by going to File > Save for Web. In GIMP, you can go to File > Export As and select the file format you want to use. JPEG is a good choice for most images, but you may want to use a different file format for images with transparency.

3. Use the “Image adjustments & Brightness/Contrast” tool to enhance your photo

In the “Image adjustments” drop-down menu, there are two options for improving your photo: “Brightness/Contrast” and “Auto Levels.” The first step is to decide which option you want to use. If you’re not sure, try both and see which one gives you the best results.

To adjust the brightness and contrast of your photo:

-Click on the “Brightness/Contrast” option in the “Image adjustments” drop-down menu.

-A new window will open with a slider for each category.

-Drag the slider to the left or right to increase or decrease the brightness/contrast.

-You can also type in a number to more precisely adjust the brightness/contrast.

-Click “OK” if you’re done editing.

To adjust the levels of your photo:

-Click on the “Auto Levels” option in the “Image adjustments” drop-down menu.

-A new window will open with a graph.

-The left side of the graph represents the shadows, the middle represents the midtones, and the right side represents the highlights.

-Drag the sliders to adjust the levels.

-You can also click on one of the three options: “Shadows,” “Midtones,” or “Highlights.” This will allow you to adjust the levels of just that specific area.

-Click “OK” when you’re satisfied with the results.

Both of these options are helpful for enhancing your photos and making them look their best.

4. Add a border or frame to your image

There are a few ways you can add a border or frame to your image. The first way is to use an online tool like Canva. With Canva, you can easily add a border or frame to your image by selecting the “add frames” option from the left-hand side menu.

Another way to add a border or frame to your image is to use a photo editing software like Photoshop. With Photoshop, you can add a layer mask to your image and then use the brush tool to paint a border or frame around your image.

If you don’t want to use an online tool or photo editing software, you can always add a border or frame to your image using a simple piece of paper. Just trace around the outside of your image with a pencil and then cut out the shape with a pair of scissors. Then, simply glue or tape the paper border or frame to your image.

5. Use the “Filter, Stylize, Glowing Edges” filter to add a glow effect

To achieve the effect of glowing edges, open your image in Photoshop. Then, go to Filter, choose Stylize and then Glowing Edges. A new window will pop up with some options for you to choose from.

First, you’ll want to choose how much edge detection you want. The higher the number, the more of a glow effect you’ll see. Next, choose the color you want the glow to be. You can either choose from the default colors, or click on the “color” box and use the color picker tool to select a custom color.

Finally, decide how strong you want the effect to be. The “Radius” option will control how far the glow extends from the edge of your object. The “Threshold” option controls how much of an edge has to be detected before it starts glowing.

Once you’re happy with your settings, click “OK” and enjoy your new glowing effect!

If you want to remove the effect, simply go to Edit > Undo or press Ctrl+Z on your keyboard. You can also adjust the opacity of the layer if you want to tone down the effect a bit. Have fun experimenting!

There you have it! A quick and easy way to edit your images. Give it a try the next time you’re looking to add some extra pizzazz to your photos. Until next time, happy editing!