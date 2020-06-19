Fixed-income investment startup, GoldenPi secured funding from Rainmatter

Rainmatter, a financial technology fund, and incubator set up by an online stock trading startup Zerodha, has now invested INR 3.5 crore in a Bangalore based online startup for fixed income investments, GoldenPi.

Launched in the year 2017 by the Samir Pratihar and Abhijit Roy, GoldenPi acts as an aggregator for both the debentures and bonds across the bond institutions, capital market divisions of banks, and some other players in the capital markets.

“Through our platform, we’re opening up new investment options to the 70 million retail investor segment across the country. Our vision is to make quality debt investing in this bond market an easy, affordable, and staple household opportunity for all,” said Abhijit Roy, Co-founder and CEO, GoldenPi.

