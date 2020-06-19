o9 Solutions startup secured $100 million from KKR

Integrated business planning software startup, o9 Solutions has now secured $100 million from the global investment firm KKR.

KKR has picked up a minority stake in o9 Solutions, which values it more than $1 billion.

The startup, as of now, has plans to hire India based talent in emerging technologies like AI, ML, and some other key technologies in the digital transformation space as well as expand its customer base in Asia.

“The funding from KKR is enabling us to accelerate growth across global markets, including India. India is also the place where we hire world-class development and consulting talent. In the last year, our India team grew by close to 100 per cent,” o9 Solutions co-founder and CEO Chakri Gottemukkala said.

“Sanjiv and Chakri are industry pioneers who have built a best-in-class team and technology platform for digitally transforming how supply chains and operations are managed. We are thrilled to be the first external investor in o9 and to provide the support of our global platform as the team continues to accelerate their growth in Asia,” Heller said.

Comments

comments